Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty see-saw in trade; banks, RIL weigh; Nykaa, Gabriel dip 4%, DMart 3%
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty see-saw in trade; banks, RIL weigh; Nykaa, Gabriel dip 4%, DMart 3%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 3, 2025: Among sectors, the Nifty IT and the Nifty Metal indices were the top performing sectoral gauges, gaining 0.6 per cent each

SI Reporter New Delhi
sensex nifty stock market share market
Stock Market LIVE: Avenue Supermarts share price dropped 3 per cent after the company shared its June quarter business update

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

9:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bk, Biocon & 31 others to trade ex-date on July 4

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech Mahindra has announced the highest final dividend among others at ₹30 per share. Other companies which declared final dividend include AU Small Finance Bank ₹1, Axis Bank ₹1, Bharat Forge Ltd ₹6, Biocon ₹0.5 Central Bank of India ₹0.1875, according to BSE corporate action data. READ MORE

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee advances on trade deal optimism; opens higher at 85.60/$

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts expected rupee to open around 85.62 today, with an anticipated trading range of 85.35 to 85.95. Upticks near the 86.00 level could offer opportunities to sell dollars, while any dip towards 85.50 may be used to buy, they said. Notably, Indian Rupee has depreciated by around 0.21 per cent in June and has fallen by 0.18 per cent in the first six months of the calendar year. READ MORE

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Major sectors trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, barring Nifty PSU Bank and Consumer Durables, all other sectors were trading higher. The Nifty Auto was the top gainer, up 0.81 per cent, followed by IT, Metal, Pharma, FMCG, Energy, and Realty.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the NSE Midcap 100 and NSE Smallcap 100 rose 0.17 per cent each.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, Eternal, PowerGrid, Tata Steel and Infosys were among the top gainers on Sensex. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Reliance were the laggards.
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up over 200 pts, above 83,600

Stock Market LIVE: After the market opened, Sensex was trading above 83,600-mark, gaining 203 points.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty opens above 25,500

Stock Market LIVE: Post-opening, NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,500 levels, up 48.3 points or 0.2 per cent.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-open session shows higher open for Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-open ticks suggest a positive open for domestic benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex index settled at 83,559, up 149 points or 0.18% in pre-open. The Nifty50, on the other hand, ended at 25,505, up 52 points or 0.2% in the pre-open session.

9:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher on Thursday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee opens higher on Thursday amid falling US Treasury yields. Rupee opened at 85.65 per US dollar vs Wednesday's close of 85.60/$.

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Muted coal, cement movement drags rail freight growth to 2% in Q1

Stock Market LIVE Updates: National transporter Indian Railways’ freight volumes increased to 413 million tonnes (mt) in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), registering a muted 2 per cent growth over Q1FY25. This was primarily on account of muted growth in major commodities like coal and cement, according to officials in the know.
 
Earnings of the Railways also increased by 2 per cent to ₹44,870 crore in Q1. In June, the national transporter’s revenue from freight decreased marginally, with a nearly flat cargo growth.
 
According to estimates known to sources, coal loading in June increased by 1 per cent to 209 mt while iron ore grew by 5 per cent. Other major commodities like foodgrains and container volumes grew in double digits — 10 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.
 
On the other hand, some important commodities like cement and fertiliser saw volumes contracting in Q1. READ MORE

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

-- The market witnessed profit booking at higher levels. Nifty closed 88 points lower, while Sensex was down 288 points. Among sectors, the metal index gained 1.44 per cent, while the reality index fell the most by 1.40 per cent.
 
-- Technically, after a muted opening, the market continued to face selling pressure at higher levels. On the daily chart, a bearish candle has formed, and on the intraday chart, a lower top formation is being held, which is largely negative. We believe, as long as the market is trading below 25,500/83500, the weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the lower levels, the market can retest the levels of 25,300-25200/83000-82700. On the other hand, if the market moves above 25,500/83500, it can jump towards 25,600-25,550/83800-83600.
 
-- For Bank Nifty, expect a range bound activity between 57100 and 56500. On the dismissal of 56800, it can again retest the level of 56500.  Above 57100, expect gradual upward activity.
 
-- For the day, below 25370, create a short position with a stop loss at 25530. Any bounce back towards 25500-25550 will be an opportunity to reduce weak long positions.

Views by: Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,900; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,900 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,660.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,900.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,050. READ MORE

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Datanomics: Half the manufacturing segments still far from pre-Covid level

Stock Market LIVE Updates: During the first two months of FY26, manufacturing output of 11 out of 23 segments covered in the index of industrial production (IIP) could not hit the pre-Covid, ie, 2019-20 (FY20) level. 
 
Despite a focus on manufacturing, segments such as food products, beverages, textiles, wearing apparel, and computer, electronic, and optical products continue to lag, apart from those with an index below 100 (FY12 base level). READ MORE

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: CBDT sets Cost Inflation Index at 376 for FY26 for capital gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the Cost Inflation Index (CII) for the financial year 2025–26 at 376, up from 363 in 2024–25. The new index will be used to calculate long-term capital gains for the assessment year 2026–27 and subsequent years. The notification will come into effect from April 1, 2026.
 
The CII helps taxpayers adjust the purchase price of assets for inflation, thereby reducing their taxable capital gains when those assets are sold.
 
According to Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm, the revision of the CII to 376 for FY26 is an annual update that enables taxpayers to adjust their capital gains for inflation more accurately each year. READ MORE

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai Creta tops June sales, trails Wagon R in H1 2025 rankings

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai’s popular mid-size SUV, the Creta, has emerged as the top-selling passenger vehicle in India for June 2025, edging ahead of Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire by a narrow margin.
 
According to industry data, the Hyundai Creta recorded sales of 15,786 units in June, ahead of the Dzire at 15,484 units, followed by the Brezza with 14,507 units and the Ertiga at 14,151 units.
 
For the January–June 2025 period, the Creta was the second highest-selling model with 1,00,560 units, just behind Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R, which led with 1,01,424 units. The Dzire followed with 96,101 units, Brezza with 93,729 units, and Swift with 93,098 units. READ MORE
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NasdaqShare Market TodayMARKET LIVETrump tariffsS&P Dow JonesAsian marketsGift NiftyIndian equitiesBSE NSEBSE SensexNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyPMI servicesIPO marketIPO listing timeFIIsDIIsCrude Oil PriceGold Prices

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News