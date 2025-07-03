Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers test 200-DMA hurdle; what to expect next?

Asian Paints is seen testing the 200-DMA hurdle after 8 months, while Kalyan Jewellers is at the long-term moving average after 6 months. Charts indicate up to 26% upside for these 2 stocks.

premium Asian Paints and Kalyan Jewellers stocks were seen testing the respective 200-DMA resistance on the daily charts on Thursday.