Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers test 200-DMA hurdle; what to expect next?

Asian PaintsCurrent Price: ₹2,445 Likely Target: ₹2,755 Upside Potential: 12.2% Support: ₹2,420; ₹2,350; ₹2,305 Resistance: ₹2,488; ₹2,542; ₹2,670 Asian Paints stock has gained over 12 per cent from its June low, after having testing support around its 100-Month Moving Average (100-MMA) for the last six months. The 100-MMA stands at ₹2,198 levels, and has provided consistent support for the stock till date - the stock has never-ever closed below this long-term moving average. ALSO READ | Nifty Auto sees Golden Cross, 5 stocks with similar patterns; how to trade? Meanwhile, as the stock challenges the 200-DMA hurdle, it also faces near resistance around ₹2,488 and ₹2,542 levels. Breakout and trade above these resistance levels, can potentially trigger an up move towards ₹2,670 levels, above which a spurt towards the 100-Week Moving Average at ₹2,755 levels seems likely. The near-term bias for Asian Paints is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹2,305 levels, with near support seen around ₹2,420 and ₹2,350 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Kalyan JewellersCurrent Price: ₹578 Likely Target: ₹730 Upside Potential: 26.3% Support: ₹540; ₹525 Resistance: ₹591; ₹613; ₹637; ₹657; ₹670 The daily chart of Kalyan Jewellers shows that the stock is seen testing the 200-DMA hurdle for the second time since it broke-down below it. In its earlier attempt in February 2025, the stock failed to conquer the hurdle. ALSO READ | CDSL stock eyes 'cup and handle' pattern breakout; can it hit ₹3,000-mark? At present, the stock has rallied over 17 per cent from its recent low of ₹502 hit on June 23, 2025. Apart from testing the 200-DMA hurdle, the stock is also seen facing resistance around its 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA), which stands at ₹591; above which another overhead resistance exists at ₹613. Thus, Kalyan Jewellers stock faces a deluge of hurdles between ₹591 - ₹613 going ahead. Unless and until these hurdles are not conquered, the stock faces the risk of another down-turn. Chart indicates that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹525 levels, with near support likely around ₹540. A breakout on the upside, can potentially trigger a rally towards ₹730 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹637, ₹657 and ₹670 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app