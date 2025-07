Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers test 200-DMA hurdle; what to expect next?

Asian Paints

Kalyan Jewellers

Share prices of Asian Paints and Kalyan Jewellers were seen testing the key long-term - 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) after a long gap. Asian Paints was seen testing its 200-DMA hurdle, which stands at ₹2,447 after a gap of eight months, while Kalyan Jewellers stock was testing its 200-DMA resistance at ₹595 after nearly six months.The 200-DMA, also commonly referred to as the long-term moving average, is a technical indicator in determining a trend of the stock. In general, stocks trading above the 200-DMA are considered bullish (positive) and vice versa. Hence, traders and investors tend to closely track this key moving average.Against this background, here's how Asian Paints and Kalyan Jewellers stocks are placed on the charts.Current Price: ₹2,445Likely Target: ₹2,755Upside Potential: 12.2%Support: ₹2,420; ₹2,350; ₹2,305Resistance: ₹2,488; ₹2,542; ₹2,670Asian Paints stock has gained over 12 per cent from its June low, after having testing support around its 100-Month Moving Average (100-MMA) for the last six months. The 100-MMA stands at ₹2,198 levels, and has provided consistent support for the stock till date - the stock has never-ever closed below this long-term moving average.Meanwhile, as the stock challenges the 200-DMA hurdle, it also faces near resistance around ₹2,488 and ₹2,542 levels. Breakout and trade above these resistance levels, can potentially trigger an up move towards ₹2,670 levels, above which a spurt towards the 100-Week Moving Average at ₹2,755 levels seems likely.The near-term bias for Asian Paints is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹2,305 levels, with near support seen around ₹2,420 and ₹2,350 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹578Likely Target: ₹730Upside Potential: 26.3%Support: ₹540; ₹525Resistance: ₹591; ₹613; ₹637; ₹657; ₹670The daily chart of Kalyan Jewellers shows that the stock is seen testing the 200-DMA hurdle for the second time since it broke-down below it. In its earlier attempt in February 2025, the stock failed to conquer the hurdle.At present, the stock has rallied over 17 per cent from its recent low of ₹502 hit on June 23, 2025. Apart from testing the 200-DMA hurdle, the stock is also seen facing resistance around its 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA), which stands at ₹591; above which another overhead resistance exists at ₹613.Thus, Kalyan Jewellers stock faces a deluge of hurdles between ₹591 - ₹613 going ahead. Unless and until these hurdles are not conquered, the stock faces the risk of another down-turn. Chart indicates that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹525 levels, with near support likely around ₹540.A breakout on the upside, can potentially trigger a rally towards ₹730 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹637, ₹657 and ₹670 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART