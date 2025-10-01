Arvind Fashions share slips 3% as MD, CEO resigns due to personal reasons

Arvind Fashions share price: Arvind Fashions share price slipped in trade on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, with the scrip dropping up to 2.66 per cent to an intraday low of ₹513.95 per share.

Around 12:00 noon, Arvind Fashions’ share price was trading 2.40 per cent lower at ₹515.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.75 per cent higher at 80,867.76 levels.

Why did Arvind Fashions share price fall in a firm market?

Arvind Fashions share price fell today after the company announced that Shailesh Chaturvedi has tendered his resignation from the position of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) and as a director of the company and consequently as a member of the Committees of Board of Directors with effect from the close of business hours on September 30, 2025.

In an exchange filing, Arvind Fashions said, “We wish to inform you that Mr. Shailesh Chaturvedi, vide his letter dated 30th September 2025, has tendered his resignation from the position of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company and consequently as a member of the Committees of Board of Directors with effect from the close of business hours on September 30, 2025.” Arvind Fashions Limited is a leading Indian company that manages a diverse portfolio of homegrown and international fashion and lifestyle brands. Its offerings span the spectrum from premium to luxury, including well-known names such as Gap, Gant, Nautica, US Polo Assn., and Aeropostale.