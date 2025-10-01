Home / Markets / News / Arvind Fashions share slips 3% as MD, CEO resigns due to personal reasons

Arvind Fashions share slips 3% as MD, CEO resigns due to personal reasons

Around 12:00 noon, Arvind Fashions' share price was trading 2.40 per cent lower at ₹515.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.75 per cent higher at 80,867.76 levels.

Arvind Fashions share price: Arvind Fashions share price slipped in trade on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, with the scrip dropping up to 2.66 per cent to an intraday low of ₹513.95 per share.
 
Around 12:00 noon, Arvind Fashions’ share price was trading 2.40 per cent lower at ₹515.35  per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.75 per cent higher at 80,867.76 levels.
 

Why did Arvind Fashions share price fall in a firm market?

 
Arvind Fashions share price fell today after the company announced that Shailesh Chaturvedi has tendered his resignation from the position of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) and as a director of the company and consequently as a member of the Committees of Board of Directors with effect from the close of business hours on September 30, 2025.
 
In an exchange filing, Arvind Fashions said, “We wish to inform you that Mr. Shailesh Chaturvedi, vide his letter dated 30th September 2025, has tendered his resignation from the position of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company and consequently as a member of the Committees of Board of Directors with effect from the close of business hours on September 30, 2025.”
 
Arvind Fashions Limited is a leading Indian company that manages a diverse portfolio of homegrown and international fashion and lifestyle brands. Its offerings span the spectrum from premium to luxury, including well-known names such as Gap, Gant, Nautica, US Polo Assn., and Aeropostale. 
 
The company operates across multiple segments, engaging in the design, sourcing, marketing, and retailing of these products through an extensive network of standalone stores, multi-brand outlets, and its own e-commerce platform, NNNOW.COM.
 
The company’s brand portfolio is structured across different tiers to cater to a wide range of consumer preferences. In the premium to luxury segment, it includes brands like Gap, Gant, Nautica, Sephora, Cole Haan, and Johnston & Murphy. Its premium offerings feature Arrow, US Polo Association, Aeropostale, The Children’s Place, and Ed Hardy, while the premium value segment is represented by Cherokee.
 
Arvind Fashions has a strong retail presence in India, combining physical stores with digital channels to engage a broad customer base. The company’s roots trace back to the Arvind Group’s textile and denim business, with landmark milestones including the launch of India’s first denim brand, Flying Machine, in 1980, and the introduction of Arrow, the country’s first international fashion brand, in 1990.
 

First Published: Oct 01 2025

