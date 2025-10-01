Sebi extends timeline to roll out algo trading rules for retail investors

India's markets regulator has extended the timeline to roll out algorithmic trading rules for retail investors, giving stock brokers more time to upgrade their computer networks for ensuring safer participation.

Retail algo trading, which allows investors to use automated strategies via computer programmes, will be offered through application programming interfaces (APIs).

As part of the new glide path for implementing rules, brokers must apply for registration of at least one algo strategy with the stock exchange by October 31.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said that full registration of API-based retail algo products must be completed by November 30. To test the new systems, brokers are also required to participate in at least one mock trading session by January 3, 2026.