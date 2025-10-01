Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE to remain closed on October 2?
Stock market holiday: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on ThursdaySI Reporter Mumbai
Stock market holiday: Indian stock markets will remain closed for trading on Thursday, October 2, on two occasions, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and the final day of Navaratri, Dussehra.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday.
The month of October will have two more holidays: Diwali (Laxmi Pujan), October 21, 2025, and Diwali Balipratipada on October 22.
When is Muhurat trading this Diwali?
NSE will conduct a special Muhurat trading session
on Tuesday, October 21, to mark the festival of Diwali. The symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, the stock exchange said in a circular.
Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held from 6 PM to 7 PM.
The new session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat (Vikram Samvat 2082) -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.
Here is the whole stock market holiday list:
| Holiday
| Date
| Diwali * Laxmi Pujan
| October 21,2025
| Diwali Balipratipada
| October 22,2025
| Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
| November 05,2025
| Christmas
| December 25,2025
Stock market trading hours
The domestic stock market operates on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Will the commodity market be open on Wednesday?
No trading session, morning or evening, will happen on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India, will also remain closed.
Market recap:
Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed lower on Tuesday, after a volatile session amid Nifty F&O expiry and as investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting decision, scheduled on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.
At close, the BSE Sensex
was at 80,267.62, down 97.32 points or 0.12 per cent, and NSE Nifty
was at 24,611.1, down 23.8 points or 0.10 per cent.
In the last eight trading sessions, the BSE Sensex has shed 2,746 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 index has dropped 3.2 per cent or 813 points in the same period.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices