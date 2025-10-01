Home / Markets / News / Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE to remain closed on October 2?

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE to remain closed on October 2?

Stock market holiday: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday

Stock market holiday
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stock market holiday: Indian stock markets will remain closed for trading on Thursday, October 2, on two occasions, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and the final day of Navaratri, Dussehra.
 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday. 
 
The month of October will have two more holidays: Diwali (Laxmi Pujan), October 21, 2025, and Diwali Balipratipada on October 22. 

When is Muhurat trading this Diwali? 

NSE will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, to mark the festival of Diwali. The symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, the stock exchange said in a circular.
 
Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held from 6 PM to 7 PM.
 
The new session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat (Vikram Samvat 2082) -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

Here is the whole stock market holiday list:

Holiday Date
Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 21,2025
Diwali Balipratipada October 22,2025
Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05,2025
Christmas December 25,2025

Stock market trading hours 

The domestic stock market operates on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Will the commodity market be open on Wednesday? 

No trading session, morning or evening, will happen on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India, will also remain closed.

Market recap:

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed lower on Tuesday, after a volatile session amid Nifty F&O expiry and as investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting decision, scheduled on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.  
 
At close, the BSE Sensex was at 80,267.62, down 97.32 points or 0.12 per cent, and NSE Nifty was at 24,611.1, down 23.8 points or 0.10 per cent. 
 
In the last eight trading sessions, the BSE Sensex has shed 2,746 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 index has dropped 3.2 per cent or 813 points in the same period.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota zooms 7% on robust September sales; key details inside

Sebi extends timeline to roll out algo trading rules for retail investors

Jefferies says 'Buy' Amber, Syrma, 'Hold' Dixon amid PCB expansion plans

Should you avoid rate-sensitives stocks as RBI MPC holds policy rates?

Jain Resource Recycling posts strong debut; shares list at 14% premium

Topics :Muhurat trading Diwalistock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Mahatma Gandhi JayantiDussehra

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story