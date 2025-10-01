Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE to remain closed on October 2?

Stock market holiday: Indian stock markets will remain closed for trading on Thursday, October 2, on two occasions, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and the final day of Navaratri, Dussehra.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday.

The month of October will have two more holidays: Diwali (Laxmi Pujan), October 21, 2025, and Diwali Balipratipada on October 22.

When is Muhurat trading this Diwali?

NSE will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, to mark the festival of Diwali. The symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, the stock exchange said in a circular.

Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held from 6 PM to 7 PM. The new session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat (Vikram Samvat 2082) -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders. Here is the whole stock market holiday list: Holiday Date Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 21,2025 Diwali Balipratipada October 22,2025 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05,2025 Christmas December 25,2025 Stock market trading hours The domestic stock market operates on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Will the commodity market be open on Wednesday? No trading session, morning or evening, will happen on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India, will also remain closed. Market recap: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed lower on Tuesday, after a volatile session amid Nifty F&O expiry and as investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting decision, scheduled on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. At close, the BSE Sensex was at 80,267.62, down 97.32 points or 0.12 per cent, and NSE Nifty was at 24,611.1, down 23.8 points or 0.10 per cent.