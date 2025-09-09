Ashapura Minechem hits new high; stock zooms 101% from March low

Ashapura Minechem share price today

Shares of Ashapura Minechem hit a new high at ₹607.45, surging 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued broader market. The market price of India’s leading multi-minerals solution provider surpassed its previous high of ₹587.10 touched on July 21, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Smallcap index was up 0.17 per cent at 12:54 PM.

In the past two weeks, the stock price of smallcap industrial products company has rallied 26 per cent. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 101 per cent from its March 2025 low of ₹302 on the BSE.

Ashapura Company overview and outlook Ashapura Minechem is engaged in the mining, manufacturing and trading of various minerals and its derivative products and related services. The operations of the company encompass a wide array of minerals including Bauxite, Bentonite, Kaolin, Bleaching Clay, Silica and Iron Ore. The company’s strategic resource base is spread across India as well as internationally. During the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Ashapura Minechem witnessed robust performance from the company’s Bauxite business in Guinea. During the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), the Bauxite export business from Guinea has performed well resulting in higher volumes and revenues with good margin for the company on a consolidated basis. The company exported 2.05 MMT during Q1FY26 which was the highest in a quarter of the company’s history, compared to 3.37 MMT during entire FY25.

With all three captive ports in Guinea - most notably the newly commissioned ABB Boffa Port - now fully operational, Ashapura significantly augmented its export capabilities. These infrastructure developments have enabled cost efficiencies and enhanced the reliability of global supply chains, the company said in its FY25 annual report. Guinea has emerged as a key pillar of Ashapura’s global growth, with strong demand dynamics driven by the Aluminium sector’s clean energy transition. The company also entered into a long-term strategic arrangement with China Railway, for mining and logistics operations, further strengthening its ability to scale Bauxite exports. Domestically, all core business segments viz. Bentonite, Kaolin and Bleaching Clay - delivered consistent growth. The Indian operations witnessed record volumes and revenues during the year and capacity expansion initiatives are underway to cater to rising domestic and international demand.

The demand for key minerals like iron ore and bauxite witnessed a notable increase, driven by rising infrastructure investments and the growing automotive sector, particularly the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). Additionally, demand for aluminium and coal surged in response to increased power generation requirements. The government’s ongoing policy support including reforms in mining laws, simplification of the auction process and incentives under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes continues to boost investor confidence and attract domestic and foreign investments into the mining and metal industries, the company said. Ashapura Minechem said the company is well-positioned to capitalize on strong industry momentum with rising demand for Company’s minerals such as bauxite, silica, Kaolin and bentonite driven by rapid infrastructure development, accelerating industrialization etc.