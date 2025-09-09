Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty above 24,800; IT index up 2%, Infosys 4%
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty above 24,800; IT index up 2%, Infosys 4%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE, September 9, 2025: Among sectors, the Nifty IT index advanced 2 per cent led by buying in Infosys shares (up nearly 3 per cent)

SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates today, September 9: Indian equities are trading higher

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

10:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amanta Healthcare post tepid debut; shares list at 7% premium on bourses

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Amanta Healthcare made a lacklustre debut on the bourses on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering. Amanta Healthcare shares listed at ₹135 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹9 or 7.14 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹126. READ MORE

10:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto upcycle is here, says Morgan Stanley; Upgrades Maruti, Eicher, Hero

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Morgan Stanley expects India’s auto sales to grow, citing factors like potential price cuts, government incentives, and rising household demand. The brokerage noted that historically, “auto multiples tend to peak around peak margins,” suggesting that any upside surprise in margins could support additional re-rating for key players. READ MORE

10:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jane Street vs Sebi: SAT hearing begins today in market manipulation case

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A three-judge bench of the SAT, led by Justice P S Dinesh Kumar, will begin hearings today in a case filed by US-based trading firm Jane Street Group LLC against Sebi. The hearing follows a high-stakes interim order issued in July that accused the firm of market manipulation and barred it from trading in India. READ MORE

10:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Voltamp Transformers slips 3% amid large trade; should you buy the dips?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Voltamp Transformers shares declined 3.2 per cent on Tuesday and logged an intra-day low at ₹7,521 per share on BSE amid large trades. The selling pressure on the counter came after 7.86 per cent equities changed hands through a block deal, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. READ MORE

10:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM Market Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices were trading higher on Tuesday, led by gains in IT, bank and consumer discretionary stocks.
At 10:00 AM, the BSE Sensex index trading at 81,062.64 levels, higher by 275 points or 0.34 per cent, and the Nifty50 index at 24,849, up 776 points or 0.31 per cent.

9:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend stocks: Force Motors, 12 others go ex-dividend today; full list

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-Street investors looking to earn passive gains on their investments may keep an eye on the shares of Force Motors, Gujarat State Petronet, Astra Microwave Products, Campus Activewear, and ZR2 Bioenergy, among others as these companies have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders. According to BSE data, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 10, 2025. READ MORE

9:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys buyback: Stock down 21% in 2025; can the move revive sentiment?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, September 11, 2025, to consider a proposal for share buyback. On the stock exchanges, Infosys stock has underperformed significantly so far this year, with a fall of 21 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty IT index was down 7 per cent READ MORE

9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee trades below 88 mark amid weak dollar; opens 25 paise stronger

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian Rupee traded higher and sliped below the 88 mark on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers and a fall in dollar index. The domestic currency opened 25 paise higher at 88.01 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. READ MORE

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT gains 1%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT gained over 1 per cent on the sectoral front. 



9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices trade in green. 


9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech were among the top gainers on Sensex. 


9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 above 24,850 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was trading above 24,850-mark after market opened. 


9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex gained over 300 points after market opened and was trading above 81,100. 

 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 24,850 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was above 24,850-level in the pre-opening session and was trading up 90 points. 


9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex rose 300 points in pre-opening session and was above 81,100-level. 

 


 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Stock Market TodayShare Market TodayMARKET LIVEIPOsSME IPOsGift NiftyMarketsMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyAsian marketsWall StreetsUS marketsGST2.0Domestic marketsGST Revamp

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News