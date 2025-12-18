Ashapura Minechem shares jump 5% to fresh high; what's driving the rally?

Ashapura Minechem share price today

Shares of Ashapura Minechem hit a new high of ₹783, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade. In the past week, the stock price of India’s leading multi-minerals solution provider has outperformed the market by surging 11 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.6 per cent in one week.

Meanwhile, the market price of smallcap industrial products company has more than doubled or zoomed 147 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹302 touched on March 11, 2025.

Why is Ashapura Minechem outperforming the market?

Ashapura Minechem is engaged in the mining, manufacturing and trading of various minerals and their derivative products and related services. The operations of the company encompass a wide array of minerals, including Bauxite, Bentonite, Kaolin, Bleaching Clay, Silica and Iron Ore.

ALSO READ: Stocks to buy for 2026: These 5 banks can rally up to 30%, says mkt expert On Monday, December 15, 2025, Ashapura Minechem announced the commissioning of a critical bridge over the Konkoure River, one of the longest rivers in Guinea, connecting its Mines in Boffa East with the logistics route to the Boffa port. The eastern part of this mining lease area was earlier inaccessible. The eastern part of the lease area has a good exportable grade of Bauxite with approximately 80 million tonnes of reserves. The newly constructed bridge is the first of its kind project for Ashapura, giving the company immense confidence to achieve its target for exports of Bauxite, the company said.

Meanwhile, in the first half (April to September 2025) of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26), Ashapura Minechem reported 75.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated income from operations at ₹2,308 crore, whereas the profit before tax more than doubled to ₹213.05 crore from ₹100.68 crore in H1FY25. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts; Nifty above 25,850; IT, realty shares rise; auto drops Despite heavy rainfall in Guinea during the quarter, which typically impacts mining and shipping logistics and leads to a significant decline in Bauxite export volumes, the company did its best to continue its operations throughout the period and almost achieved the total volumes of FY25 by H1FY26. Even with the disruptions in monsoons, the company's Ebitda was maintained similar to Q1 due to operational efficiencies gained in this quarter.

Guinea has emerged as a key pillar of Ashapura’s global growth, with strong demand dynamics driven by the Aluminium sector’s clean energy transition. The company also entered into a long-term strategic arrangement with China Railway for mining and logistics operations, further strengthening its ability to scale Bauxite exports. The management in the Q2 earnings conference call on November 21, 2025, said that the company sees aluminium metal prices as fairly strong and stable, and it expects this to support bauxite prices going forward. ALSO READ: IndiGo gains 2% as CEO says 'worst is behind us'; Stock up for 6th session The company’s Indian business is basically based on its own raw materials coming from its own mines, but the company is going for more value-added products, while the Guinea business is mainly based on the resource base, and the company is mining on a very large scale and exporting products to various countries.