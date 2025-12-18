Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IndiGo gains 2% as CEO says 'worst is behind us'; Stock up for 6th session

IndiGo gains 2% as CEO says 'worst is behind us'; Stock up for 6th session

InterGlobe Aviation shares rose on Thursday after CEO Pieter Elbers said to employees that the "worst is behind us," following disruption at airports across the country

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo Share price(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo Share Price: Shares of crisis-hit InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. rose over 2 per cent on Thursday after Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers said to employees that the "worst is behind us," following widespread flight cancellations and disruption at airports across the country.
 
The airline firm's stock rose as much as 2.72 per cent during the day to ₹5,115 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 15 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹5,106 apiece, compared to a 0.25 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:32 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the sixth straight session and currently trade at 1.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. In the first half of December, the stock fell over 20 per cent amid a disruption in flight services. The counter has risen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 9.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. IndiGo has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.97 trillion. 
 

IndiGo CEO's message to staff

Elbers said the airline has restored 2,200 flights on Thursday, adding that the last two weeks were "very challenging". In a video message, thanking the IndiGo staff for their efforts, Elbers added that on December 9, he announced that the airline's operations had started stabilising. 
 
He urged the employees to now focus on three things: resilience, root cause analysis, and rebuilding. Elaborating further, he added that the focus of the airline is now to solidify operations and to ensure that the operations are stable as the bad weather and IROPS season begin this week. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 18

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts; Nifty above 25,850; IndiGo up 3%, Ola Electric slips 5%

Oil refineries, OMCs, oil marketing companies

IOC shares slide 4%; BPCL, HCPL down 2%; What's dragging OMC stocks?

ipo market listing share market

KSH International IPO closes today; subscription lags at 35%, GMP flat

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance up 40% in 4 months; Japan's MUFG said to eye stake in NBFC

Meesho

Meesho stock dips 10% after hitting new high, surpassing ₹1 trillion mcap

Analysts still cautious on IndiGo

Meanwhile, Geojit Investments reduced its target price for IndiGo to ₹5,830 per share from its previous ₹6,720, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The brokerage identifies several near-term challenges for IndiGo, including increased regulatory scrutiny, competitive reallocation of flight slots, and difficulties in pilot recruitment.
 
Geojit notes that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) 10 per cent flight reduction could diminish IndiGo’s market share as competitors fill the vacated slots, thereby impacting growth and pricing power.
 
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, led by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, has deferred its conclusions, opting to await the Civil Aviation Ministry’s ongoing inquiry report before assigning blame for the widespread operational disruptions. The ministry’s four-member committee is expected to submit its findings by December 28. 
=======  (Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
   

More From This Section

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI among 5 stocks with up to 30% upside potential as per charts, says analyst at Choice Broking.

Stocks to buy for 2026: These 5 banks can rally up to 30%, says mkt expert

Asian markets

Asian shares follow Wall Street lower as AI worries drag tech stocks lower

Vedanta

Silver upside, cost edge drive earnings upgrade case for Vedanta: Emkay

Genesys International Corporation share

Genesys zooms 13% on unveiling India's first ADAS-ready HD road maps

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors with his senior leadership team launching India's smartest trucks in Mumbai on Monday

Tata Motors zooms 30% in 1 month; what's driving commercial vehicle stock?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets IndiGo shares Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon