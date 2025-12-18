Stocks to buy for 2026: These 5 banks can rally up to 30%, says mkt expert

Technical Outlook on Banks for 2026The banking sector continues to remain a key outperformer on the charts, with both private and PSU banks showing constructive price structures. While private banks are consolidating within long-term uptrends, PSU banks are witnessing steady accumulation after strong rallies. Technically, private banks offer stability through structured uptrends and consolidations, while PSU banks provide higher beta opportunities via continuation patterns. If the banking index sustains above key supports, the sector may deliver 18–30 per cent upside into 2026. Stock-specific breakouts and disciplined risk management will remain critical for execution. From a technical perspective, the following five stocks stand out with a favourable risk–reward set-ups heading into 2026.
ICICI BankLikely Target: ₹1,500–1,550 Upside Potential: ~25–30% Likely support: ₹1,300–1,320
ICICI Bank is trading inside a well-defined rising channel on the daily chart. Recent corrections have respected the lower end of the channel, indicating trend strength. As long as the stock holds above channel support, the broader uptrend remains intact. A breakout above the mid-channel resistance could trigger the next leg higher.
HDFC BankLikely Target: ₹1,050–1,080 Upside Potential: ~20–22% Support: ₹950–960
IndusInd BankLikely Target: ₹1,000–1,050 Upside Potential: ~25–30% Support: ₹780–800
IndusInd Bank has formed a rounded bottom on the daily chart, followed by a breakout attempt above neckline resistance. This pattern suggests a gradual shift from distribution to accumulation. Sustaining above breakout levels is key for follow-through momentum.