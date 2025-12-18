Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy for 2026: These 5 banks can rally up to 30%, says mkt expert

Stocks to buy for 2026: These 5 banks can rally up to 30%, says mkt expert

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank from private lenders, and state-run SBI and Bank of Baroda look favourably placed on charts, says Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst of Choice Equity Broking.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI among 5 stocks with up to 30% upside potential as per charts, says analyst at Choice Broking.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI among 5 stocks with up to 30% upside potential as per charts, says analyst at Choice Broking.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Technical Outlook on Banks for 2026

  The banking sector continues to remain a key outperformer on the charts, with both private and PSU banks showing constructive price structures. While private banks are consolidating within long-term uptrends, PSU banks are witnessing steady accumulation after strong rallies.  Technically, private banks offer stability through structured uptrends and consolidations, while PSU banks provide higher beta opportunities via continuation patterns. If the banking index sustains above key supports, the sector may deliver 18–30 per cent upside into 2026. Stock-specific breakouts and disciplined risk management will remain critical for execution.  From a technical perspective, the following five stocks stand out with a favourable risk–reward set-ups heading into 2026. 

ICICI Bank

Likely Target: ₹1,500–1,550  Upside Potential: ~25–30%  Likely support: ₹1,300–1,320 
 
 
  ICICI Bank is trading inside a well-defined rising channel on the daily chart. Recent corrections have respected the lower end of the channel, indicating trend strength. As long as the stock holds above channel support, the broader uptrend remains intact. A breakout above the mid-channel resistance could trigger the next leg higher. 

HDFC Bank

Likely Target: ₹1,050–1,080  Upside Potential: ~20–22%  Support: ₹950–960 
 
  HDFC Bank is consolidating above a rising trendline support, forming a range-bound accumulation structure near long-term resistance. The stock has absorbed selling pressure well, indicating institutional participation. A decisive close above the range high would confirm a trend resumption. 

IndusInd Bank

Likely Target: ₹1,000–1,050  Upside Potential: ~25–30%  Support: ₹780–800 
 

Also Read

Dream11

Startups that won India's attention in 2025: Dream11 tops, Zepto,OYO follow

SBI, State Bank Of India

Motilal Oswal backs SBI as preferred pick; 7 reasons behind bullish call

Settling abroad in 2026? From rules to real costs, what Indians must know

Settling abroad in 2026? From rules to real costs, what Indians must know

Emigration, immigration, jobs abroad, indian students abroad

2025 recap: Immigration, settlement rules squeezed options for Indians

UK protests, London, anti immigration

UK immigration 2025: Tougher work rules, tighter student visas & fees hikes

  IndusInd Bank has formed a rounded bottom on the daily chart, followed by a breakout attempt above neckline resistance. This pattern suggests a gradual shift from distribution to accumulation. Sustaining above breakout levels is key for follow-through momentum. 

SBI

Target: ₹1,100–1,150  Upside Potential: ~18–22%  Support: ₹930–940 
 
  SBI is consolidating after a strong rally, forming a bullish flag while holding above key moving averages. This is typically a continuation pattern in strong trends. A breakout from the consolidation zone could attract fresh momentum. 

Bank of Baroda

Target: ₹330–350  Upside Potential: ~20–25%  Support: ₹275–280   
 
  Bank of Baroda is forming a high-base consolidation after a strong impulsive up-move, with price holding above horizontal demand and rising moving averages. The broader structure remains bullish, indicating accumulation at higher levels  (This article is authored by Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking.)  Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.   

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, December 18

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts; Nifty above 25,850; IndiGo up 3%, Ola Electric slips 5%

Oil refineries, OMCs, oil marketing companies

IOC shares slide 4%; BPCL, HCPL down 2%; What's dragging OMC stocks?

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance up 40% in 4 months; Japan's MUFG said to eye stake in NBFC

Meesho

Meesho stock dips 10% after hitting new high, surpassing ₹1 trillion mcap

Asian markets

Asian shares follow Wall Street lower as AI worries drag tech stocks lower

Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations stocks technical analysis Trading strategies technical charts SBI stock HDFC Bank shares ICICI Bank Bank of Baroda IndusInd Bank Stock Picks Trading calls year ender 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon