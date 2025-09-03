Ashok Leyland forays into battery ecosystem; Nomura analyses implications

Nomura on Ashok Leyland: Foreign brokerage Nomura believes Foreign brokerage Nomura believes Ashok Leyland ’s (AL) entry into the domestic battery ecosystem marks a “calibrated approach” toward EV technology, with the company focusing first on technology development and scale rather than aggressive capital deployment.

The brokerage noted that management remains mindful of internal rate of return (IRR) and intends to step up into full-fledged cell manufacturing only if reasonable returns are visible.

While battery economics are currently low-margin and low-ROCE, Nomura highlighted management’s confidence that scale and wider adoption could help the venture achieve global-benchmark Ebitda margins of 18-19 per cent over time. It added that a likely GST reduction on EVs should be positive for retail buyers, while the near-term impact on medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) volumes may be limited. Over time, however, lower taxes could spur replacement demand as consumption improves.

Nomura said. The brokerage maintained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹144, valuing the stock at around 9x FY27F EV/Ebitda (adjusted for subsidiaries). The move Ashok Leyland, on September 1, announced plans to invest about ₹5,000 crore over the next 7-10 years to build a domestic battery ecosystem in India. The initiative comes through an exclusive long-term partnership with China's CALB Group. Ashok Leyland will initially import cells from CALB and assemble localised battery packs in India, with operations expected to begin in the first half of FY27.

Initial investments of ₹300-600 crore will be made over the next 2-3 years, while the broader investment has a 10-year horizon. The plan will be housed under a separate Ashok Leyalnd entity and not as a joint venture. The management, meanwhile, expects a payback in 4-5 years. Besides, the company’s first focus will be on captive EV requirements of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility, estimated at 4-6 GWh over the next 4-5 years, before moving to non-captive demand across the auto and energy storage markets. The company will also be CALB’s exclusive partner in India, with all relevant local products routed through it once domestic manufacturing scales up.