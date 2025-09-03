Home / Markets / News / Why Nomura prefers large banks over mid-tier peers? Key reasons here

Why Nomura prefers large banks over mid-tier peers? Key reasons here

The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh loans rose by 18 bps M-o-M in July 2025, led by a sharp 31 bps rise for PSU banks, while private banks saw a 16 bps decline.

Nomura, Nomura CEO, Nomura pay
Nomura expects system credit growth to accelerate from H2FY26F, reaching 12 per cent Y-o-Y by FY26F. | Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nomura on Indian banks: With system credit growth showing a modest pickup in July, Japan-based brokerage Nomura has reaffirmed its preference for large banks over mid-tier peers. The brokerage highlighted stronger return profiles, lower asset-quality risks, and superior liability franchises as key reasons for its stance. Its top picks are ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank.
 
Around 9:25 AM, Axis Bank was trading 0.50 per cent higher at ₹1,061, while SBI gained 0.28 per cent to ₹806.20. ICICI Bank, however, was down 0.63 per cent at ₹1,385.70.

Credit growth trends

According to RBI’s sectoral credit growth data, system credit growth improved to 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y as of July 2025 (versus 9.5 per cent in June 2025), supported by a broad-based pickup across segments (except retail). Fortnightly data as of August 8, 2025 showed further improvement, with growth at 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y compared to 9.5 per cent on Jun 27, 2025. The system-level loan-to-deposit (LDR) ratio remained elevated at 79 per cent.
 
Loans to NBFCs continued to lag, growing just 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y, unchanged from June. Growth in unsecured retail also moderated to 8.0 per cent Y-o-Y in July 2025 (versus 9.5 per cent in June 2025), while home loans were stable at 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Retail loan growth overall moderated slightly to 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y (versus 12.1 per cent in Jun-25). 
 
On the other hand, services sector loans grew 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y (versus 9 per cent in June 2025), led by wholesale trade and real estate. Loan growth to large corporates remained weak at 0.9 per cent Y-o-Y, while agri loans grew 7.3 per cent Y-o-Y (versus 6.5 per cent in June 2025). MSME loans stood out with strong growth of 19.1 per cent Y-o-Y (versus 17.4 per cent in June 2025).

Rates and Liquidity

The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh loans rose by 18 bps M-o-M in July 2025, led by a sharp 31 bps rise for PSU banks, while private banks saw a 16 bps decline. Retail term deposit rates in the 1-3 year bucket for large banks remained steady after cumulative cuts of 55-90 bps since February 2025.
 
System liquidity stayed in surplus at ₹2.7 trillion as of end-August, similar to July-end. FX reserves moderated slightly to $691 billion as of August 22, 2025 (versus $698 billion as of July 25, 2025). Currency in circulation was flat M-o-M at ₹38 trillion (as of August 8, 2025), while outstanding CDs declined 3 per cent M-o-M. Call money rates (15-day average) were flat at 5.4 per cent. The 10-year G-sec yield rose ~24 bps M-o-M to 6.6 per cent, while the US 10-year yield fell ~15 bps to 4.2 per cent, widening the yield spread to ~240 bps (versus ~200 bps in July 2025).

Outlook

Nomura expects system credit growth to accelerate from H2FY26F, reaching 12 per cent Y-o-Y by FY26F. It also sees the planned phased 100bps cut in cash reserve ratio (CRR), starting September 6, 2025, as a driver of improved liquidity and credit expansion. Against this backdrop, Nomura reiterated its stance that large banks are better placed than mid-tier peers, thanks to stronger profitability, more stable funding bases, and lower asset-quality risks.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dividend stocks: Oil India, NTPC, ONGC, 60 others to remain in focus today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy in early deals; SMIDs steady; Tata Steel gains, Infy slips

Rupee posts marginal advance on mixed cues; rises to 88.12/$ in early trade

Kaynes Technology up 42% in a year; Motilal Oswal Wealth sees 11% upside

MOFSL reiterates 'Buy' on ICICI Bank; what's driving its bullish outlook?

Topics :Share Market TodayIndustry Reportbank stocksPrivate banksPSU bankshare marketBSE SensexNifty50ICICI Bank NomuraAxis BankSBI stocksbiIndian equitiesBSE NSEShare price

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story