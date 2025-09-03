Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at weak start for benchmarks; Asian markets down; GST meet eyed
Sensex Today| Share Market Live Update: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded lower on Wednesday morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, September 3, 2025: The benchmark Indian equity indices are likely to open on a lower note on Wednesday, mirroring global peers. Meanwhile, attention will also shift to the two-day Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, which kicks off today. The meeting is expected to take up the much-awaited rationalisation of the multiple-rate indirect tax regime, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day.
Amid this, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 57 points lower at 24,634, indicating a negative start for domestic markets.
On the global front, investors await US job numbers and the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book. In the Eurozone, focus is on the Producer Price Index (PPI) and HCOB Services PMI, while China is also set to release its Services PMI data. Back home, investors are eyeing HSBC PMI data for August and money supply data.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded lower on Wednesday morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Sentiment was dampened by rising global bond yields and renewed concerns over international trade. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.5 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.35 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi remained largely flat in choppy trading.
On Wall Street, major indices ended lower overnight as investors assessed the implications of a federal appeals court ruling that found most of President Donald Trump's tariffs to be illegal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.55 per cent, the borader S&P 500 lost 0.69 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.82 per cent.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,171.04 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,433.82 crore on Tuesday, September 2.
IPOs today
In the mainboard IPO segment, Amanta Healthcare IPO enters its final day of subscription, while shares of Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare are set to list on the bourses today.
In the SME IPO segment, Austere Systems IPO opens for subscription today. Meanwhile, Goel Construction Co IPO and Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO enter their second day of subscription. Rachit Prints IPO is set to close today. Additionally, share allotment for Abril Paper Tech IPO, Snehaa Organics IPO, and Sugs Lloyd IPO will be finalised today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices remained subdued on Wednesday morning. Brent crude was down 0.10 per cent at $69.07 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded with a marginal loss of 0.02 per cent at $65.58 per barrel.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Volatility dominated Tuesday’s trade with Nifty surrendering its gains to close in the red, weighed by expiry-day jitters and persistent headwinds. Gold remains the only asset class at record highs, buoyed by hopes of a Fed rate cut and a softer dollar. Investors now turn to the GST Council meet (3–4 Sept) and US jobs data (5 Sept) for fresh cues. Technically, Nifty (24,580) trades well below key moving averages and the 25,000 mark, with downside risk extending towards its 200-DMA at 24,076 unless strength emerges above 25,155. On the stock front, auto names like M&M and Tata Motors slipped on EV tax hike buzz, while sugar and tyre counters rallied on ethanol reforms and robust sales. Defence, RVNL, and IT majors also saw action, alongside momentum in Eicher Motors, Zee, and Manappuram. Preferred strategy: Sell on Nifty and Bank Nifty at higher levels, with selective buying opportunities in Manappuram, Titan, and Nykaa on dips."
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MOFSL reiterates 'Buy' on ICICI Bank; what's driving its bullish outlook?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on private lender ICICI Bank, citing resilient performance, strong technology adoption and steady growth across retail and business segments. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Cement incurs loss of Rs 1,356 cr in Q1 FY26 due to exceptional item
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Cement’s loss widened to Rs 1,356.17 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), against Rs 15.12 crore in Q1 FY25, due to a one-off charge related to the conversion of compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) into equity shares. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS, Adani Power, JSW Cement, PNC Infratech, DCM Shriram, Aarti Industries and BHEL are among the stocks to watch today, September 03, 2025. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold strategy on Sept 3: Support at ₹103,500; Resistance at ₹109,500
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Spot gold continues to find robust support from a confluence of macroeconomic factors, chief among them being the rapidly deteriorating fiscal landscape in major economies. Remarkably, the metal has shown resilience by advancing even as the US dollar strengthens, and Treasury yields climb—a bullish divergence that underscores gold’s safe-haven appeal amid growing uncertainty in risk assets. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how to trade Silver on September 3; check resistance, support here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strong ongoing rally in Chinese equities is mostly positive for the grey metal. CSI33 Index has rallied over 27 per cent from its April low. The metal is also supported by huge ETF inflows as investors have piled into the metal on rising rate cut expectations in the wake of the Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on August 22. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Tyres, MRF among top stocks to buy today; check key levels here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Apollo Tyres, and MRF shares. HERE'S WHY
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty key levels to watch on September 3; check top stock picks for today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty failed to surpass the nearest resistance of its 5-day DEMA (24613) on a closing basis. However, the fall from the highs is not a definitive sign that the bullish momentum has completely faded. A strong base near 24400 could lead to renewed demand at lower levels. For the trend reversal to be confirmed to the upside, a level above 24800 needs to be surpassed. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil price update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices remained subdued on Wednesday morning. Brent crude was down 0.10 per cent at $69.07 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded with a marginal loss of 0.02 per cent at $65.58 per barrel.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets down
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded lower on Wednesday morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Sentiment was dampened by rising global bond yields and renewed concerns over international trade. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.5 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.35 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi remained largely flat in choppy trading.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices ended lower as investors assessed the implications of a federal appeals court ruling that found most of President Donald Trump's tariffs to be illegal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.55 per cent, the borader S&P 500 lost 0.69 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.82 per cent.
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
Topics : Stock Market Today Share Market Today Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading stock market investing Gift Nifty Asian markets Wall Streets Trump tariffs IPOs S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:49 AM IST