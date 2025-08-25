Muted industry volume outlook may cap further gains for Ashok Leyland

The stock of the country’s second-largest listed commercial vehicle (CV) maker, Ashok Leyland, is up 9 per cent since August 14, when the company announced its results for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26. A better-than-expected operating performance, coupled with expectations of a lower goods and services tax (GST), drove the uptick in the stock price. While some brokerages have raised their operating profit estimates post the Q1 results, others maintain a ‘reduce’ rating given the muted growth prospects for the CV sector.

The company posted revenue growth of 1.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), largely on the back of 0.8 per cent volume growth, while realisation gains accounted for the rest. Though volume growth was marginal, operating profit rose 6.4 per cent, with operating margins up 52 basis points Y-o-Y. Sequentially, however, margins declined as the March quarter is seasonally stronger.

The margin improvement was aided by a favourable mix, including higher non-CV sales, increased sales of spare parts, and a 29 per cent jump in the power solutions business. Within the CV segment, the mix improved with higher multi-axle vehicle (MAV) sales, while exports also recorded strong growth of 29 per cent. A key potential trigger for the company and the CV sector is the likely cut in GST from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Kotak Research analysts Rishi Vora and Apurva Desai believe such a move would revive the CV cycle, aiding replacement demand and boosting volumes.

Motilal Oswal Research said Ashok Leyland’s diversified revenue base would help it overcome CV cyclicality. Analyst Aniket Mhatre highlighted that the company has reduced cyclicality by focusing on non-M&HCV (medium and heavy CV) segments. Its continued emphasis on margin expansion is expected to support stronger long-term returns. With a net cash position, the company is also well placed to invest in growth avenues. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 141, compared with Monday’s closing price of Rs 131 on the BSE. While these are supportive factors, some brokerages remain cautious due to limited growth triggers. Nuvama Research analysts led by Raghunandhan NL forecast subdued domestic M&HCV performance, with just 1 per cent annual growth during FY25–28. This reflects reasonable utilisation levels of truck operators, rising competitive intensity, and a high base, following robust 26 per cent annual volume growth during FY21–25. The brokerage has a ‘reduce’ rating with a target price of Rs 115.

Elara Capital, too, flagged concerns on the CV cycle. Analysts led by Jay Kale noted, “While M&HCV industry volumes have not crossed FY19 peaks, tonnage already exceeded FY19 levels in FY24. We remain concerned about cyclicality. Even if the downcycle is not as sharp as historical ones (peak-to-trough declines of 40–60 per cent), risk–reward is unfavourable at current levels.” Elara forecasts M&HCV industry growth of 4 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26, followed by a 3–4 per cent decline in FY27, translating to just 1 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during FY25–28. It also has a ‘reduce’ rating with a target price of Rs 120.