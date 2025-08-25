ACME Solar rises 7% as board to consider fundraise on 27 August

The northward movement in stock came after the company, through an exchange filing, said that its board will consider fund raising in a meeting on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Further details of fundraise will be revealed then.

“The company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities, through permissible modes, including but not limited to, qualified institutions placement

(QIP), further public offer (FPO), private placement and/or combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required to be obtained and the approval of shareholders of the company,” the filing read.

That apart, the renewable energy producer ACME Solar recently secured debt-funding of around ₹15,000 crore for its greenfield projects, Group Chief Financial Officer Rajat Singh told Business Standard in an interview.