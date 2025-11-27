Home / Markets / News / Ashok Leyland share price hits 52-week high on merger update; details here

Ashok Leyland share price hits 52-week high on merger update; details here

Ashok Leyland's board has approved the scheme of merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited (HLFL) into NDL Ventures Limited

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Shares of commercial vehicle leader Ashok Leyland were trading higher on the bourses on Thursday, November 27, after the company announced that its board had approved a merger scheme. The company's stock price rose 5 per cent to record a fresh 52-week high of ₹156.40 per share on the NSE during intraday trading.
 
The stock has rebounded nearly 63 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹95.93 per share, touched earlier this year on April 7 on the NSE.
 
The counter continues to see strong demand from investors. At 09:57 AM, Ashok Leyland stock was quoted at ₹155.88, up 4.65 per cent from the previous close of ₹148.95 on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading near its peak at 26,272.70, up 67.40 points, or 0.26 per cent.
 
So far during the day, a combined total of 21 million equity shares of Ashok Leyland, valued at ₹323.13 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. As of November 27, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹91,138.73 crore on the NSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Ashok Leyland board approves merger scheme

Ashok Leyland’s board has approved the scheme of merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited (HLFL) into NDL Ventures Limited (formerly known as NXTDIGITAL Limited), subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.
 
"The scheme is subject to the receipt of approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the National Company Law Tribunal, BSE Limited, and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (since the equity shares of the Transferee Company are listed on both stock exchanges) (collectively, the "Stock Exchanges"), as well as other statutory and regulatory authorities, and the respective shareholders and creditors, under applicable law," the company said in an exchange filing on the BSE.
 
For the merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited into NDL Ventures Limited, the share exchange ratio has been set such that 25 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each in NDL Ventures Limited will be issued and allotted for every 10 equity shares of ₹10 each held in Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited. 
As per the scheme, the appointed date for the merger by absorption of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited into NDL Ventures Limited shall be April 1, 2026, or such other date as may be directed or approved by the National Company Law Tribunal or any other appropriate authority, the company said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Motilal Oswal ups Piramal Finance target, retains 'Buy' on retail-led surge

Building materials to revive in H2, says Motilal Oswal; top stock bets here

Brigade Ent rises 5%, pares gains later; what sparked early trade rally?

Noida facility to fuel Medanta's profitability, say analysts; retain 'Buy'

Kotak 'assertive' on affordable HFCs; Aadhar, Aavas, Aptus among top picks

Topics :Ashok Leyland AutoBuzzing stocksshare marketShare priceMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story