Home / Markets / News / Kotak 'assertive' on affordable HFCs; Aadhar, Aavas, Aptus among top picks

Kotak 'assertive' on affordable HFCs; Aadhar, Aavas, Aptus among top picks

Within the space, Kotak's preferred names are Aadhar Housing Finance and Aavas Financiers, citing their positioning and growth potential. It also finds Aptus Value attractive for its profitabilty

housing, housing finance
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:02 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Kotak Institutional Equities is “assertive” on the medium-term prospects of the affordable housing finance sector, and it believes that the growth trajectory of these companies will remain significantly above the banking system. While loan growth has slowed and asset-quality trends are mixed, falling interest rates, better risk practices and reasonable valuations keep the risk-reward favourable, according to analysts. However, they remain watchful of overleverage and developments in export-oriented sectors.  
“Valuations have come off to 2.2-2.6 times book and 14-18 times earnings FY2027E, for arguably mid-to-high teen RoE (on full leverage) and 20 per cent loan growth,” the brokerage highlighted.
 
Within the space, Kotak’s preferred names are Aadhar Housing Finance and Aavas Financiers, citing their positioning and growth potential. It also finds Aptus Value attractive for its superior profitability metrics.
 
“Overall, we see affordable housing finance companies (HFCs) as well placed to deliver structurally higher growth than the system, with improving processes and risk discipline,” Kotak noted, even as it advised investors to monitor leverage and asset-quality trends closely over the next few quarters.  ALSO READ | 4 reasons why ICICI Sec initiates coverage on Travel Food Services with Buy

Growth slows, but companies still investing for the medium term

Kotak noted that disbursement growth for select affordable housing finance companies moderated sharply, to around 10 per cent in FY2025 from 19–34 per cent in the previous two years. Most listed players reported disbursement growth of 7 per cent to 10 per cent in the last two quarters, as against 20–25 per cent earlier.
 
Despite this, the management of housing finance companies indicated that the slowdown is largely transitional, Kotak said in its report. Additionally, they are continuing to open branches and expand their footprint.
 
One concern around the current phase of expansion is that a large part of incremental growth is being driven by poaching teams and deepening presence in established markets rather than entering new “white spaces”, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. 
 
However, management of the housing finance companies defended this approach as calibrated, highlighting early-stage moves into newer states, local operating challenges and a preference for measured expansion over aggressive, untested growth.
 
While medium-term loan growth guidance has generally shifted to below 30 per cent — lower than the post-Covid surge — companies are keen to avoid plateauing and are positioning themselves to scale up sustainably, according to Kotak’s report.  ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal ups Piramal Finance target, retains 'Buy' on retail-led surge

Asset quality: Stress inching up, but “risk-first” stance

Asset-quality performance across affordable housing finance companies has been mixed, noted Kotak, with stressed loans ticking up for several players over the last two quarters. Some of this could normalise, but worries around borrowers overleveraging have become a key talking point.
 
The spike in non-performing loans at micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME)-focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as Five-Star and SBFC has also triggered fears of spillover into non-home loan books. However, most affordable housing finance companies have stressed the differences in business models and have highlighted a cautious approach to riskier segments outside core housing loans.
 
Kotak highlights that lenders are broadly adopting a “risk-first” stance in their near-term strategy, even as they continue to invest for growth.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

4 reasons why ICICI Sec initiates coverage on Travel Food Services with Buy

Reliance Ind, HCL Tech, BEL among Motilal Oswal's top growth bets; Check TP

Motilal Oswal seeks Sebi nod to raise ₹3,000 cr for first pvt credit fund

HDFC Life, Ujjivan SFB among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Premium

Non-par products gain ground in listed life insurers' product mix in H1FY26

Topics :Aadhar Housing FinanceAptus Value Housing FinanceAavas FinanciersBuzzing stocksIndustry ReportBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story