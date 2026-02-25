Asian shares rise; Japan benchmark hits record on optimism about AI

Asian shares mostly rose in Wednesday morning trading, with Japan's benchmark hitting a record high, as investors were cheered by an overnight Wall Street rally that seemed to reflect optimism about the artificial-intelligence boom.

Japan's benchmark surged 1.3 per cent to 58,081.62. That came despite China's move the previous day to restrict exports to 40 Japanese companies and organisations it says are contributing to Japan's "remilitarisation".

The reaction was varied with the prices of some listed companies rising, like Subaru Corp and Mitsubishi Materials Corp, while others slipped, including Eneos Corp and Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Analysts said the declining yen worked to boost export shares, such as Honda Motor Co and Panasonic Corp. The US dollar slipped to 155.78 Japanese yen from 155.83 yen. The dollar traded close to 160 yen levels several months ago. The euro cost $1.1784, up from $1.1779.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1 per cent to 9,122.50. South Korea's Kospi surged 1.7 per cent to 6,069.36. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3 per cent to 26,668.83, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.7 per cent to 4,147.68. Investors are also closely watching President Donald Trump's State of the Union address that's being delivered dayside for Asia. Trump hopes to convince increasingly wary Americans that the US economy remains strong and his policies support the domestic job market and manufacturing. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 0.8 per cent Tuesday and recovered nearly three-quarters of its sharp drop from the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 370 points, or 0.8 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1 per cent.

Advanced Micro Devices helped lead the market and rallied 8.8 per cent after announcing a multiyear deal where it will supply chips to Meta Platforms to help power its AI ambitions. Under the agreement, Meta also got the right to buy up to 160 million shares of AMD stock for 1 cent each, depending in part on how many chips Meta ultimately buys. It's a reminder of the excitement that built in recent years about the billions of dollars pouring into AI, producing a sharp turnaround from the prior day, when worries about the potential downsides of AI shook Wall Street. IBM rose 2.7 per cent to recover some of its 13.1 per cent drop from Monday, which was its worst since 2000.

On Tuesday, Anthropic unveiled new tools for businesses to use with its Claude AI assistant. They covered everything from human-resources work to engineering to investment banking. The event suggested that fears about AI supplanting existing software, rather than merely making it easier to use, may be overblown, according to Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush. "While these use cases are impressive, the reality is that these new AI tools will not rip and replace existing software ecosystems and data environments with these AI tools only as useful as the data it can reach," he said. Big US companies continued to report mostly better profits for the end of 2025 than analysts expected. Keysight Technologies rallied 23.1 per cent for the biggest gain in the S&P 500, while Home Depot rose 2 per cent after likewise delivering stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected.