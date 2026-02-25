SpiceJet shares hit a 10 per cent lower circuit on BSE at ₹12.88 per share amid large trades. At 10:43 AM, on BSE, 181.924 million shares changed hands.

Around the same time, SpiceJet's share price was trading 9.99 per cent lower at ₹12.88 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.73 per cent at 82,822.75.

SpiceJet block deal details

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, about 8.4 per cent or 128.6 million shares changed hands in multiple block deals on the BSE. Buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known.

As of December 2025, promoters held a 30.99 percent stake in the company, and public shareholders held the rest, according to the BSE shareholding pattern.

Separately, on Tuesday, a SpiceJet flight bound for Leh was forced to return to Delhi after experiencing an engine-related problem mid-air, according to reports. Flight SG121, operated by a Boeing 737 aircraft, had departed from the national capital for Leh in Ladakh when the crew detected a technical snag. Additionally, Bangladesh has barred SpiceJet from using its airspace as the budget carrier is yet to repay pending dues, according to reports. With Bangladesh's airspace unavailable, the airline is taking longer routes for some of its flights from Kolkata, including to Guwahati. READ | Waaree Energies share to Premier Energies stock: Solar stocks slump up to 14% on US tariffs When contacted on Thursday, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline was in regular dialogue with the relevant authorities on operational and procedural matters, including navigation-related charges.