SAMHI Hotels shares advance 4% on Marriott pact, Whitefield expansion nod

Shares of SAMHI Hotels rose over 4 per cent on Wednesday after its subsidiary signed operating agreements with Marriott Hotels, while another unit received approval to develop a second hotel at the Whitefield Industrial Area in Bengaluru.

The hospitality company's stock rose as much as 4.3 per cent during the day to ₹169.2 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 9 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4 per cent higher at ₹168.6 apiece, compared to a 0.77 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:55 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day fall and currently trade at 1.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 8 21.6 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. SAMHI Hotels has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,730.64 crore.

Why are SAMHI Hotels' shares up today? SAMHI Hotels said its wholly owned subsidiary, Duet India Hotels (Navi Mumbai) Pvt. Ltd., has signed operating agreements with Marriott Hotels India Pvt Ltd and its affiliates for two hotel assets in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Maharashtra. The agreements cover a 350-room upper upscale hotel to be branded as Westin, and a 350-room upper mid-scale hotel under the Fairfield by Marriott brand. The signing further strengthens SAMHI’s partnership with Marriott, the company said in a statement Separately, the company said its subsidiary ITHPL has received approval from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) for layout plans to develop a second hotel at Whitefield Industrial Area, Bengaluru. The proposed development will add around 235 rooms to the existing 142-room hotel, taking the total inventory of the complex to about 377 rooms across the upper upscale and upscale segments.

SAMHI Hotels Q3 results and outlook SAMHI Hotels reported a 573.08 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹1.75 crore for the quarter ended December 2025 , compared with ₹0.26 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, remained largely flat, declining 0.25 per cent to ₹35.79 crore during the quarter, as against ₹35.88 crore in the year-ago period. The stock has corrected 14 per cent from its recent highs and is currently trading at discounted valuations of 8x, 7x and 6x its estimated FY26, FY27 and FY28 enterprise value to Ebitda, respectively, compared with peers, Mirae Asset Sharekhan said in a report earlier this month.