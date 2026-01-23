Asian stocks edge higher ahead of BOJ meet as Greenland tariff fears ease

Stocks made tepid gains in early Asian trading on Friday ahead of the Bank of Japan's latest policy meeting, at which it is widely expected to keep ‍rates on hold.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific ​shares outside Japan was last up 0.4 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 edged 0.2 per cent higher. S&P 500 e-mini futures fluctuated between gains and losses, last trading up 0.1 per cent. Stocks on Wall Street on Thursday extended their rebound for a second day after US President Donald Trump walked back earlier threats of tariffs on European goods and ruled out taking control of Greenland by force. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 0.9 per cent. "Markets welcomed the ​shift, with a rebound in risk assets and a flattening of government bond yield curves," analysts from Societe Generale wrote in a research report. "Policy uncertainty remains high, however. Further twists and turns are likely."

The yen weakened 0.1 per cent to 158.54 against the dollar ahead of the BOJ meeting, following the release of government data earlier on Friday showing Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.4 per cent in December from a year earlier, in line with analysts' estimates. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, held steady at 98.329, meandering around its lowest levels of the year, after logging its biggest one-day fall in six weeks on Thursday. Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 96 per cent probability that the US Federal Reserve will keep rates on hold at its next two-day meeting on January 28, little changed from a day earlier, according to the CME Group's ??FedWatch tool.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was last up 0.2 basis point at 4.247 per cent. Precious metals markets set records as the ‌dollar wallowed around the lows of the year. Gold rallied ​for a fifth day, gaining 0.3 per cent to $4,951.47 per ounce, while silver was up 1.7 per cent at $97.85 per ounce. Korean stocks led gains in Asia, with the Kospi up for a third day by 1.1 per cent after crossing ??the 5,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, a milestone President Lee Jae Myung had promised to reach ??through market reforms ‍and tax measures to close the so-called "Korea discount".