Stocks to watch today, January 23, 2026: Third quarter results of financial year 2026 (Q3FY26), India and US December manufacturing and Services PMI flash figures, Bank of Japan interest rate decision, coupled with upbeat global cues are likely to influence the mood of benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty50, today.

Around 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 12.3 points lower at 25,337.5, indicating a muted start for the markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly advanced on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street as geopolitical tensions eased and investor focus shifted to the Bank of Japan’s upcoming policy decision. Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.75 per cent.

Japan’s headline inflation slowed sharply in December to 2.1 per cent, the lowest level since March 2022, while core inflation came in at 2.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), in line with market expectations. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.09 per cent, while the Topix gained 0.27 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.7 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was flat in early trading. Overnight in the US, major benchmarks extended their rally as tensions linked to Greenland eased. The Dow Jones ended 0.63 per cent up, recovering from earlier losses triggered by Trump’s new Europe tariffs announcement. The S&P 500 gained 0.55 per cent, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.91 per cent

List of Top stocks to watch today, January 23, 2026 - Results today: Adani Green, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, BPCL, India Cements, Sona BLW, Godrej Consumer Product, DCB Bank, etc. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Q3 consolidated profit plunged 77.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹549.1 crore despite a 6.2 per cent rise in revenue. Ebitdar margins contracted to 30 per cent, while the company reported an exceptional loss of ₹1,546.5 crore. Premier Energies: Q3 consolidated profit surged 53.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹391.7 crore, with revenue rising 13 per cent. The company’s subsidiary commissioned a 400 MW solar PV cell manufacturing facility in Telangana.

Bandhan Bank: Q3 profit declined 51.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹205.6 crore as NII and other income weakened. Asset quality improved sequentially, with gross NPA at 3.33 per cent and net NPA at 0.99 per cent. DLF: Q3 consolidated profit rose 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,203.4 crore, while revenue jumped 32.2 per cent. Other income more than doubled, and exceptional losses narrowed sharply. Syngene International: Q3 profit plunged 88.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15 crore, impacted by an exceptional loss of ₹70.6 crore. Revenue slipped 3 per cent Y-o-Y. Mphasis: Q3 consolidated profit grew 3.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹442.2 crore, supported by a 12.4 per cent increase in revenue.

Tanla Platforms: Q3 consolidated profit increased 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹131.4 crore, while revenue rose 12 per cent. Home First Finance Company India: Q3 profit jumped 44 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹140.2 crore, with NII also rising 44 per cent, indicating strong loan growth momentum. Cyient: Q3 consolidated profit fell 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹91.8 crore, with revenue declining 4 per cent. Gujarat State Petronet: Q3 consolidated profit grew 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹256.8 crore, though revenue declined nearly 10 per cent. Go Digit: Q3 profit rose 18.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹140.1 crore, aided by growth in gross premium written and net commission income.

Le Travenues Technology (ixigo): Q3 consolidated profit surged 56.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹24.3 crore, while revenue climbed 31.4 per cent. Bluestone Jewellery: The company reported a Q3 profit of ₹69 crore, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, while revenue surged 27.5 per cent. Adani Total Gas: Q3 consolidated profit increased 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹158.7 crore, with revenue up 17 per cent. NTPC Green Energy: The company signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to develop renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in the state. Suryoday SFB: Q3 profit rose 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y, though asset quality weakened sequentially, with gross and net NPAs ticking higher.