Why is Nuvama upbeat on United Spirits and Allied Blenders & Distillers?
Premium portfolios drive growth across United Spirits, Allied Blenders & Distillers:
- United Spirits reported prestige and above (P&A) revenue growth of 12.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with volumes up 8 per cent.
- United Breweries saw 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premium beer volumes, despite unfavourable weather conditions.
- Allied Blenders & Distillers and Radico Khaitan posted strong P&A revenue growth of 31 per cent Y-o-Y and 24 per cent, respectively.
United Spirits widens lead over Pernod in premium segment:
Allied Blenders & Distillers, United Spirits post strong sales and margin performance
- United Spirits was at the top with 47.1 per cent (a five-year high),
- Allied Blenders & Distillers follows at 44.4 per cent (an all-time high), and
- Radico stands at 43.6 per cent.
- United Spirits again leads with 21.2 per cent, a multi-decadal high,
- Radico follows at 15.8 per cent, and
- Allied Blenders & Distillers is at 12.7 per cent.
Three-year trends: United Spirits shine
