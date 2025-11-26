Further, raw material costs will remain supportive for spirits players, with prices of ENA (extra neutral alcohol) and glass expected to stay benign, according to the brokerage. However, barley, a key input for beer, is likely to see inflation in H2FY26, putting some pressure on brewers’ margins.

In the September quarter, United Spirits outpaced Pernod India by about 8 percentage points in value growth, after both had grown 9 per cent in the June quarter, indicating share gains at the premium end.

United Spirits' gross margin expanded by 768 basis points (bps) on a three-year basis, while Radico’s gross margin was up 209 bps.

On Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins:

On gross margins in the latest quarter:

In terms of P&A segment growth over three years:

Radico has delivered 99 per cent revenue growth and 67 per cent volume growth, and United Spirits has posted 27 per cent revenue growth and 8 per cent volume growth.

In the case of United Breweries, revenue fell 3 per cent Y-o-Y, and volumes were also down 3 per cent Y-o-Y, which is slightly better than the industry, where volumes have dropped by mid-single digits.

Despite this, United Breweries' premium beer portfolio continues to grow at a healthy clip, cushioning some of the pressure from the broader category slowdown.