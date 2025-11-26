Stocks to Watch Today, November 26, 2025: Indian equities are set for a gap-up open on Wednesday, tracking firm global cues. At 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 102 points at 26,160.

Overnight, US stocks advanced, with the Dow Jones up 1.43 per cent, the S&P 500 higher by 0.91 per cent, and the Nasdaq gaining 0.61 per cent.

Asian markets were also trading higher in early deals. Mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.27 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.62 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI jumped 1.91 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei climbed 2 per cent.