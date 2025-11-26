Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Nov 26: Airtel, Nelco, Welspun Corp, Asian Paints

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 26: Airtel, Nelco, Welspun Corp, Asian Paints

Stocks to Watch Today, November 26, 2025: From Bharti Airtel to Nelco; here is a list of stocks that will be in focus today

Stocks to Watch, Nov 26, 20265
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:48 AM IST
Stocks to Watch Today, November 26, 2025: Indian equities are set for a gap-up open on Wednesday, tracking firm global cues. At 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 102 points at 26,160. 
Overnight, US stocks advanced, with the Dow Jones up 1.43 per cent, the S&P 500 higher by 0.91 per cent, and the Nasdaq gaining 0.61 per cent. 
Asian markets were also trading higher in early deals. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.27 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.62 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.91 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei climbed 2 per cent.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Below are key stocks in focus today, November 26, 2025:

Bharti Airtel share price

Promoters of Bharti Airtel plan to offload a 0.56 per cent stake via block deals on Wednesday, aiming to raise up to ₹7,200 crore.
 
According to a term sheet reviewed by Business Standard, promoter entity Indian Continent Investment (ICIL) will sell 34.3 million shares at ₹2,096.7 apiece, a 3 per cent discount to Tuesday’s closing price of ₹2,160.75.

Asian Paints share price

Asian Paints has entered into a three-year partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an official colour partner. The tie-up covers 110 Team India matches. Commercial terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

Nelco share price

The Department of Telecommunications has granted Nelco an additional authorisation, UL VNO–GMPCS, under its existing Unified Licence (Virtual Network Operator).

Welspun Corp share price

Welspun Corp has lodged a statement of claim against Wasco Coatings and Wasco Energy under the 2021 Rules of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), London.

Exide Industries share price

Exide Industries has infused ₹75 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions through a subscription to equity shares.

NCC share price

NCC has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam for the expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati.

Unimech Aerospace share price

Unimech Aerospace has approved an additional investment of up to ₹5.53 crore to acquire 2,625 Series Seed Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Dheya Engineering Technologies.

United Breweries share price

United Breweries has announced that Heineken Silver is now available in New Delhi with effect from November 25, 2025.

AU Small Finance Bank share price

AU Small Finance Bank has appointed N S Venkatesh and Satyajit Dwivedi as non-executive independent directors for a three-year term, and has reappointed Malini Thadani for another three-year term, subject to shareholder approval.

Jayant Infratech share price

Jayant Infratech has secured a Letter of Acceptance from Konkan Railway Corporation for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract valued at ₹161.68 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences share price

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP in 120 mg, 180 mg and 240 mg strengths. The drug, used to treat high blood pressure, recorded annual US sales of $24.5 million, as per IQVIA MAT September 2025.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

