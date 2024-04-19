Home / Markets / News / Asian Stocks sink, oil surges on reports of escalating Middle East conflict

Reuters TOKYO
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 8:34 AM IST
Asian shares and bond yields sank on Friday while the dollar, yen, oil and gold surged after reports of a sharp escalation in Middle East hostilities.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares dived more than 2 per cent and US stock futures also pointed 1.3 per cent lower following media reports Israeli missiles had hit a site in Iran.

US long-term Treasury yields dropped as much as 13.5 basis points to 4.512 per cent. The US dollar index was last up 0.14 per cent, while the yen gained about 0.4 per cent versus the dollar. Both currencies are considered safe havens.

Gold jumped 1.6 per cent to $2,414.69, heading back toward last week's all-time high at $2,431.29.

"Market response looks tied to fears that this is an Israeli reprisal," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at Capital.com.

"We're just waiting to get more news now as the situation unfolds."

Oil prices jumped $3 a barrel as the reports heightened concerns that Middle East supply could be disrupted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed retaliation earlier this week following a volley of attacks from Iran on the weekend.

Topics :Middle EastStocks callsStocks in focusoil prices riseIsrael-PalestineIsrael-Iran Conflict

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

