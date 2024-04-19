Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty plunges 350 pts amid 3 explosions in Iran; Nikkei sinks 3%, Oil up 4%

F&O strategy: HDFC Securities recommends Bear Spread on Bank Nifty
>> Short build up is seen in the BANK NIFTY Futures, where Open Interest rose by 10 per cent (Prov) with Bank Nifty falling by 0.87 per cent.
>> Short term trend of the Bank Nifty is weak as it has placed below its 11 and 20-day EMA. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Lok Sabha elections: EC, India Inc team up to encourage people to vote
The companies that have joined the bandwagon to woo the voters include Tata Group, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), all public and private sector banks through the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), Indian Premier League teams through BCCI, aviation companies like Indigo, ride-hailing service Rapido, Spotify India, and several others. READ MORE
8:25 AM
ALERT :: Battleground 2024: Polls begin today, Gadkari to Sonowal on the ballot
Five years ago, of the 102 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 40 seats and its then allies another eight. The AIADMK, which won one seat, was then a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). READ MORE
8:20 AM
ALERT : Air sirens sounded in Israel
8:18 AM
ALERT :: Brent crude now up 4%
8:16 AM
ALERT :: Iran may attack Israel's nuclear facilities
8:13 AM
ALERT :: Sell-off deepens in Asia
8:12 AM
ALERT :: Bitcoin declines over 2%
8:09 AM
ALERT :: Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, ABC News reports
>> Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported, citing a US official, days after Iran launched a drone strike on Israel in response to an attack at the Iranian embassy in Syria.
>> Iran's Fars news agency said an explosion were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known.
>> Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program.
Source: Reuters
8:07 AM
ALERT :: Japan headline inflation eases to 2.7% in March, core inflation holds steady at 2.6%
>> Japan’s headline inflation rate came in at 2.7% in March, easing from the 2.8% recorded in February.
>> Core inflation in the country stood at 2.6%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters and down from February’s 2.8%.
8:06 AM
Safe haven assets rise after unconfirmed reports of explosions in Iran; gold hits fresh record
Safe haven assets rose following reports of unconfirmed explosions in Iran, with the country’s Fars news agency reportedly saying that explosions were heard near the airport at the country’s central Isfahan city, but the reason was unknown.
Spot gold prices surged to a fresh all-time high of 2,411.09 per ounce, while the yen strengthened 0.45% to 153.93 against the U.S. dollar.
8:03 AM
ALERT :: Gold futures rally amid rush for safe haven
8:00 AM
ALERT :: Oil prices soar 3%
7:58 AM
ALERT :: Flights to Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz have been suspended according to Iranian state media
7:58 AM
ALERT :: Airspace has been shut in western Iran
7:57 AM
ALERT :: Reports say explosions could be near Iran's nuclear facilities
7:56 AM
ALERT :: 3 explosions likely hit Iran
>> Iran’s Fars news agency reportedly said that explosions were heard near the airport at the country’s central Isfahan city, but the reason was unknown
7:54 AM
ALERT :: Dow Futures slide 500 pts after a mixed end overnight
7:53 AM
ALERT :: Asia a sea of red amid likely strikes in Iran