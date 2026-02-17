ASK Asset & Wealth gets Sebi approval to launch mutual fund business

CleanMax to float ₹3,100 cr IPO on Feb 23

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, a commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable energy provider, on Tuesday said its ₹3,100 crore initial public offering will open for subscription on February 23. The company has fixed a price band of ₹1,000-1,053 per share, valuing it at ₹12,325 crore at the upper end. The company’s IPO will conclude on February 25, while the bidding for anchor investors will take place on February 20. The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹1,200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued ₹1,900 crore by promoters and an investor shareholder, Clean Max said.

Women Health and Gaudium IVF plan IPO

Fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health on Tuesday fixed a price band of ₹75-79 per share for its ₹165 crore initial public offering (IPO). At the upper end, the company’s valuation is pegged at ₹575 crore. The company’s maiden public offering will open for subscription on February 20 and conclude on February 24. The bidding for anchor investors will take place on February 18, according to its public announcement. With this, it will become the first company in the fertility care sector to tap the public markets. The proposed offering comprises a fresh issue of 11.4 million shares and an offer for sale of nearly 9.5 million equity shares. [PTI]