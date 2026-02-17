Higher capex likely to increase debt burden for Hindalco Industries

Upstream realisations of operating profit per tonne grew by 6 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent Q-o-Q to $1,572 per tonne due to higher London Metal Exchange or LME aluminium prices. The Q4 cost is expected to rise 1 per cent Q-o-Q. Downstream aluminium operating profit grew 55 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹233 crore, but declined 11 per cent Q-o-Q with shipments of 108 kilotonnes, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y but down 4 per cent Q-o-Q. The downstream operating profit per tonne grew 35 per cent Y-o-Y to $241 per tonne (down 9 per cent Q-o-Q). The copper operating profit was down 23 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹595 crore (down 6 per cent Q-o-Q). Shipments grew 2 per cent Y-o-Y.