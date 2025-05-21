Astonea Labs IPO to open for bidding on May 27: Here's all you need to know

Astonea Labs IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products manufacturer Astonea Labs will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The Haryana-based company aims to raise ₹37.67 crore through a fresh issue of 2.79 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Astonea Labs IPO:

Astonea Labs IPO price band, lot size

Astonea Labs has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹128 to ₹135 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,28,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 2,70,000 for two lots.

Astonea Labs IPO key dates

According to the red-herring prospectus, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Friday, May 30, 2025. Shares of Astonea Labs will list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Astonea Labs IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Oneview Corporate Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Astonea Labs IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹1.28 crore for funding of expenses proposed to be incurred towards registration in Bolivia and South America, and ₹5.23 crore will be used for purchase and installation of plant and machineries for ointment production for the purpose of export in accordance with the international standards and protocols. Further, ₹4.95 crore will be used for advertising, ₹68.38 lakhs for investment in procuring hardware and software, and ₹19.75 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Astonea Labs

Incorporated in April 2017, Astonea Labs specialises in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. These include antibiotic drugs, anti-cold medications, antihistamines, and drugs for diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, gynaecological concerns, analgesics, fungal infections, and multivitamins. The company also makes products for skin, teeth, and hair care, in various forms such as gels, ointments, creams, lotions, oils, and serums. Based in Haryana, the company is equipped with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with a core manufacturing area of 7,500 square meters.

Astonea Labs' financial overview

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹69.55 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4.10 crore. In the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), Astonea Labs reported revenue from operations of ₹80.19 crore, up 19.5 per cent from ₹67.05 crore in the previous fiscal. Its PAT stood at ₹3.80 crore in FY24, compared to ₹66.5 lakh in FY23.