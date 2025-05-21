Dixon Technologies share slips 5% post Q4 as investors flock to book profit

Dixon Technologies share price: Dixon Technologies share price dropped up to 5.23 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹15,700 per share on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Why did Dixon Technologies share fall despite strong Q4 results?

Dixon Technologies share price dropped as investors flocked to book profit after the company posted a strong set of numbers in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

The company profit after tax (PAT) skyrocketed 379 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹465 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) climbed 343 per cent annually to ₹576 crore.

Dixon Technologies’ revenue from operations zoomed 120 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,304 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), climbed 128 per cent to ₹454 crore.

Dixon Technologies dividend

Dixon Technologies board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per equity Share of the face value of ₹2 each, out of the profits of the company for FY25. The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be credited/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM.

About Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company offering end-to-end solutions including design, manufacturing, testing, and packaging. It serves a wide range of sectors such as consumer electronics, home appliances, LED lighting, mobile phones, security devices, and medical electronics.

Dixon Technologies also provides reverse logistics services like repair and refurbishment, especially for products such as LED TVs, set-top boxes, and mobile phones.

Founded in 1993, Dixon Technologies has grown into a key player in the EMS industry by partnering with leading global and domestic brands. Its strong backward integration, cost-effective operations, and client-focused approach have driven consistent growth. Notably, Dixon has emerged as a major mobile phone manufacturer in India, producing for brands like Motorola, Xiaomi, and Oppo.