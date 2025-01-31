Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Astral share price gains 4% after Q3FY25 performance; details here

Astral share price gained 4.33 per cent at Rs 1531.35 a piece on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Astral share price gained 4.33 per cent at Rs 1531.35 a piece on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade after the company’s earnings for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).
 
Astral modest Q3FY25 results on Thursday, the building materials firm, known for manufacturing pipes, adhesives, sanitaryware, paints, and other products, recorded a marginal 0.4 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 114 crore, compared to Rs 113.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.  
 
Revenue increased by 2 per cent to Rs 1,397 crore in Q3FY25, up from Rs 1,370.2 crore in Q3FY24.  
 
Meanwhile, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) grew by 7 per cent to Rs 219.5 crore, compared to Rs 205 crore in the previous year. The Ebitda margin improved to 15.7 per cent from 15 per cent, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.  ALSO READ: Praj Industries share price slips 6% after posting Q3 results; PAT down 42%
 
During the quarter, Astral’s bathware segment achieved a gross sale of Rs 27.9 crore, marking a 47.8 per cent growth compared to Rs 18.9 crore in the same period last year. The company’s adhesive business in India grew by 14.5 per cent, with an Ebitda margin of 16.4 per cent, while the paint business registered a 7.5 per cent increase, with an Ebitda margin of 4.0 per cent.  
 
Further, Astral said that it is awaiting ISI approval for its O-PVC product, after which commercial production will commence.  

The company has also introduced a PTMT range of plastic tap products to the market, which has received an encouraging initial response. Additionally, Astral recently commenced commercial production of SWR fittings at its Ghiloth plant and plans to expand manufacturing to other products in the near future, the company said in an exchange filing. 
 
On the equities front, Astral share price has outperformed the market, rising 23 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 23 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 5.7 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.3 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Astral has a total market capitalisation of Rs 40,837.85 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 73.02 and at an earning per share of Rs 20.82, according to BSE. 
 
At 12:32 PM, the stock price of the company was up 3.29 per cent at Rs 1,516.05 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.65 per cent to 77,255.36 level.
 
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

