Stock market Holiday: Is trading open on BSE, NSE on Budget Day, Feb 1?

According to a circular issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) , trading will follow the standard schedule from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm.

Why are markets open on a Saturday?

Stock markets in India are typically closed on weekends. However, in special cases like the Union Budget, trading is allowed on a Saturday. This was also done on February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015, when Budgets were presented on Saturdays.

For those interested in pre-market trading, the NSE will operate from 9:00 am to 9:08 am on Budget Day.

BSE to remain open: Special trading schedule announced

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has also confirmed that markets will remain open for regular trading hours on February 1, 2025. Additionally, BSE indices will be calculated on the special trading day.

Key trading timings on Budget Day

Block deal session 1: 8.45 am – 9.00 am

Special pre-open session (For IPO & relisted securities): 9.00 am – 9.45 am

Call auction illiquid session: 9.30 am – 3.30 pm (Six sessions of one hour each)

Block deal session 2: 2.05 pm – 2.20 pm

Post-closing session: 3.40 pm – 4.00 pm

Trade modification cut-off time: 4.15 pm

What to expect in Union Budget 2025

The Budget Session kicks off with the tabling of the Economic Survey 2024-2025 on January 31, followed by the Union Budget presentation on February 1.

Key dates of Budget session

February 1: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2025 in Parliament

February 3-4: Lok Sabha debates the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address