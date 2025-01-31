Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive open for India markets; Economic Survey eyed
Markets Today LIVE: Markets in Indian are poised to open with an upside, amid firm global cues, as investors track the start of the Budget session with the presentation of the Economic Survey today
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, January 31, 2025: With the Budget Session of the Indian Parliament starting today with the presentation of the Economic Survey for 2024-25, investors here will be keeping a keen eye on proceedings. The impact of American President Donald Trump’s policies on trade and immigration and the related matter of the “overall economic slowdown” will be part of the Opposition’s quiver as the government has listed 16 Bills that it would try to pass during the session.
Prominent among them is a bill on making laws stringent for identifying and deporting foreigners staying illegally in the country. Also, India’s preparedness on AI and how it perceives the emergence of China in the field will figure in what the Opposition highlights. Read More
Due to the increased volatility witnessed in the markets over the past few months, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is poised to record its fourth consecutive monthly decline. Historically, the index has seen declines spanning four or more months only five times, with the last occurrence in 2001. READ MORE
At 7 AM on Friday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,441, around 20 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Benchmark equity indices extended their northward movement for the third consecutive session to settle in positive territory on Thursday. The BSE Sensex added 226.85 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 76,759.81 and the Nifty50 added 86.40 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 23,249.50. The index traded in a range of 23,311.15 to 23,139.20 on Thursday.
In the primary markets, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care IPO (Mainline) and Malpani Pipes And Fittings IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription window, while HM Electro IPO (SME) and GB Logistics IPO (SME) will make their debut.
That apart, even as the sharp fall in the equity market has led to losses for systematic investment plan (SIP) investors over the one-year period, the pace of inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) is unlikely to see a major drop. The latest assets under management (AUM) data for equity MF schemes show no signs of major outflows from key schemes. As of January 28, the AUM of largecap funds was down only 3.7 per cent since the end of December 2024, compared to a 4.3 per cent fall in the Nifty 100. READ MORE
In other news, elevated slippages in agriculture and microfinance portfolios impacted the profitability of private banks during the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2024-25, leading to a sequential decline in net profits. Margins also came under pressure due to these higher slippages. The net profit of 12 private banks rose 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 42,550 crore but fell 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). READ MORE
On the eve of the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in Parliament, the Congress, the most prominent opposition party in the parliament, on Thursday released a report titled “Real State of the Economy”, which blamed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s economic policies for “marching India forward into the middle income trap, which will make India ‘uncompetitive, underproductive and unequal’”. The report argued a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the 6 per cent range was insufficient to create jobs for India’s growing youth population, especially when rapid technological change was disrupting the future of jobs. READ MORE
Separately, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth Rs 1.2 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 20,000 crore at the open market operation (OMO) purchase auction on Thursday—the first of the three auctions announced by the RBI earlier this week. READ MORE
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently halted the loan disbursement activities of four non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) from October 2024. Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024, top executives of leading NBFCs said the regulator's firm stance against some entities would not have an overall impact on the sector. READ MORE
Meanwhile, Asia markets mostly rose on Friday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was ahead by 0.08 per cent, while the broader Topix index rose 0.04 per cent.
The Tokyo consumer price index, excluding fresh food, rose 2.5 per cent year on year in January, in line with Reuters' estimates, compared with 2.4 per cent in the previous month.
Meanwhile, Japan’s retail sales for December climbed 3.7 per cent from the previous year, while its industrial output figures for December grew at 0.3 per cent, month on month, ifrom the 2.2 per cent drop in the month before.
South Korean were lower by 1.04 per cent, opening after a four-day break, while the small-cap Kosdaq lost 0.55 per cent. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.55 per cent.
Elsewhere, US GDP growth in the December quarter increased at an annual rate of 2.3 per cent, according to advance GDP estimate released on Thursday, compared to Reuters' estimate of a rise of 2.6 per cent during the quarter, while Wall Street shares advanced overnight on the back of December quarter results from companies there.
Separately, gold prices hit a record high, while the dollar climbed, in the face of overhanging risks emanating from President Donald Trump's tariff plans. READ MORE
US stocks ended higher on Thursday as investors digested a stack of key earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 rose about 0.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added about 0.25 per cent.
Technology stocks stumbled badly on Monday as investors factored in implications from the low-cost Chinese AI model, with shares of high-profile tech names such as Nvidia , Broadcom and per cent getting pummelled.
Data earlier on Thursday showed US economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, but remained robust enough for investors to expect the Fed to lower rates only gradually this year. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.3 per cent annualised rate last quarter, below estimates in a Reuters poll for a rise of 2.6 per cent, after accelerating at a 3.1 per cent pace in the July-September quarter, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday.
US Treasury yields fell on Thursday in line with declining European government bond yields. The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes dropped 3.9 basis points to 4.516 per cent.
President Donald Trump's policies remain a risk for the Fed's policy outlook, and Saturday is likely to see new tariffs slapped on Canada, Mexico and possibly China. The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar both weakened about 0.5 per cent versus the dollar late on Thursday following related comments from Trump.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates as expected on Thursday and reiterated that euro zone inflation is increasingly under control despite concerns about global trade.
On European markets, the STOXX 600 index hit a new record high, rising 0.86 per cent, in a heavy earnings day that included results from Deutsche Bank, energy producer Shell and retailer H&M. The euro and sterling were flat on the day at $1.04 and $1.24, respectively.
The yen, however, strengthened about 0.65 per cent to 154.25 per dollar with Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino saying in a speech that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with its forecasts.
In commodities, gold rose about 1.3 per cent to $2,792 an ounce to hit record levels, taking advantage of the drop in the dollar.
Oil prices edged up on Thursday, held in check by threatened US tariffs on Canadian and Mexican crude imports that could take effect this weekend. Brent crude futures settled 29 cents, or 0.4 per cent, higher at $76.87 a barrel. US crude futures finished at $72.73 a barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent higher than Wednesday. (With inputes from agencies.)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech levels to watch today
Though an enthusiastic upside evolved early in the day, it failed short of achieving the full objective of 23,485 lined up for yesterday. We will go in today aiming to play for the same objective today, as the 23,128 region had stepped in to restrain the dips and allow bulls to regroup. Downside marker may be pushed higher to 23,260-200 region.
(View by: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Probability of rally, post Budget, will be high if the Budget delivers
The Budget - expectations and actuals - will influence the market today and tomorrow. Since we are going into the Budget without a pre-Budget rally, the probability of a rally, post Budget, will be high if the Budget delivers on growth stimulating initiatives like cuts in personal income tax. But it is important to understand that the impact of the Budget will last only for a few days, at best.
The medium to long-term trend of the market will be dictated by GDP and earnings growth. Therefore, investors should look for cues on these crucial macro trends.
The medium to long-term trend of the market will be dictated by GDP and earnings growth. Therefore, investors should look for cues on these crucial macro trends.
Market is strongly reacting to results with good results being rewarded and poor results getting punished. This has spiked the market volatility. Fairly-valued high quality largecap financials continue to be a safe sector for investors.
(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani group-promoted Ambuja Cements a hot pick despite margin pressure
Adani group-promoted Ambuja Cements reported a 156 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the third quarter of the current financial year.
Nevertheless, margins remain under pressure while volume growth is high due to acquisitions. The capex plans will take capacity to 140 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from the current operating capacity of 97 mtpa.
The consolidated revenue stood at Rs 8,500 crore, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 890 crore, and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 410 crore in Q3FY25. Volume rose 17 per cent Y-o-Y to 16.5 mt. Read more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO ends today; 47% subscription, GMP drops to 1%
Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO subscripion status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dr Agarwal's Health Care, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, has received a muted response from investors. The three-day subscription window for the public offering is set to conclude today, Friday, January 31, 2025.
Available at a price band of Rs 308-402 per share with a lot size of 35 shares, Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO received bids for 2,25,71,920 equity shares against the 5,35,26,172 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 0.42 times by the end of January 30, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Read more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vedanta Q3 Preview; here's what to expect from mining major in December qtr
Vedanta Q3 Preview:Mining giant Vedanta will announce its December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) results on Friday, January 31, 2025.
A day ahead of the results, Vedanta shares were in demand, as the scrip rose up to 1.62 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 437.60.
However, at 1:20 PM, Vedanta share price was off day’s high, trading 0.56 per cent higher at Rs 433 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 76,772.32 levels.
Vedanta's Q3 FY25 earnings are expected to reflect strong performance across several key segments, driven by higher commodity prices. Read more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nestle Q3 preview; analysts expect profit to slip 5% YoY, margins contract
Kitkat and Maggi maker Nestle India is set to announce its Q3FY25 numbers on Friday, January 31, 2025. In the third quarter (Q3FY25) brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect Nestle's adjusted net profit to decline 4.9 per cent in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, on average, to Rs 725.06 crore as compared to Rs 762.9 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, the PAT is expected to rise 4.2 per cent.
The revenue for the December quarter on average is pegged at Rs 4,868.86 crore as compared to Rs 4,600.42 crore a year ago which implies a rise of 5.8 per cent. The rise in revenue will be led by growth in volumes. Read more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharma Q3 Preview; profits may jump 13%, revenues to rise 10% YoY
Sun Pharma Q3 Preview: India’s largest pharmaceutical company, Sun Pharmaceuticals, is scheduled to deliver its October-December quarterly earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Friday, January 31, 2025.
The pharma major is expected to log a double digit rise in profits on a year-on-year basis, while recording a mid digit fall sequentially. According to analysts, higher costs, including a rise in R&D expenses, are likely to limit margin expansion. Read more
8:40 AM
Sell 24500 CE & Sell 21900 PE
Inflow: Rs 40
Stop Loss: Rs 74 Read more
Adopt 'Short Strangle' on Nifty ahead of Budget: Sahaj Agrawal, Kotak Sec
Nifty Strategy: Short Strangle (6FEB2025 Series)
Strategy Details:
Sell 24500 CE & Sell 21900 PE
Inflow: Rs 40
Stop Loss: Rs 74 Read more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah suggests Bull Spread on Bank Nifty ahead of Budget 2025
BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
Buy BANKNIFTY (27-Feb Expiry) 50,000 CALL at Rs 990 & simultaneously sell 51,000 CALL at Rs 550
Lot Size: 30
Cost of the strategy: Rs 440 (Rs 13,200 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 16,800 if BANK NIFTY closes at or above 51,000 on 27 Feb expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 50440
Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.27
Approx margin required: Rs 30,000 Read more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Economic Survey, US GDP; Nestle, ONGC, Q3; Dr. Agarwal's IPO to guide markets today
IPO market
Dr. Agarwal's Health Care IPO (Mainline) and Malpani Pipes And Fittings IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription.
HM Electro IPO (SME) and GB Logistics IPO (SME) will make their debut.
Commodity market
Gold prices hit a record high on Thursday, driven by safe-haven demand amid US tariff threats and focus on a key inflation report for insights into the Federal Reserve's policy. Spot gold rose 1.3 per cent to $2,794.42, reaching $2,798.24 earlier, while US gold futures gained 1.8 per cent to $2,845.20.
Oil prices edged higher, with Brent crude up 0.4 per cent to $76.87 and US crude rising 0.2 per cent to $72.73, despite concerns over potential US tariffs on Canadian and Mexican oil imports.
Here's how analysts are assessing today's (January 31) trading session:
Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities
23150/76400 would be the key support level. Above this level, the pullback formation is likely to continue. On the upside, it could bounce back to 23400-23450/77000-77200. Conversely, if it falls below 23150/76400, the uptrend would be vulnerable. Below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions. Read more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: L&T, Biocon, BoB, CCI, Kalyan Jewellers, Aavas Fin in focus today
Larsen & Toubro:Q3 consolidated net profit for Larsen & Toubro was Rs 3,359 crore, up from Rs 2,947 crore Y-o-Y, and in line with estimates of Rs 3,762 crore. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 64,668 crore, compared to Rs 55,100 crore Y-o-Y, and slightly above estimates of Rs 63,750 crore. Ebitda stood at Rs 6,256 crore, compared to Rs 5,780 crore Y-o-Y, and below estimates of Rs 6,636 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 9.67 per cent, compared to 10.45 per cent Y-o-Y.
Biocon:Q3 consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 25.1 crore, compared to Rs 660 crore Y-o-Y; it reported a loss of Rs 16 crore on a Q-o-Q basis. Revenue for Q3 was Rs 3,820 crore, down from Rs 3,954 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 750 crore, compared to Rs 927 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 19.67 per cent, compared to 23.44 per cent Y-o-Y. The board approved the purchase of equity shares in Biocon Biologics, increasing its stake by 1.5 per cent at a cost of Rs 555 crore.
Bank of Baroda:Q3 standalone net profit for Bank of Baroda was Rs 4,837 crore, compared to Rs 4,580 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 5,238 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 30,910 crore, compared to Rs 28,600 crore Y-o-Y. Provisions for the quarter were Rs 1,082 crore, compared to Rs 2,336 crore Q-o-Q. Gross NPA stood at 2.43 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent Q-o-Q, while net NPA stood at 0.59 per cent, down from 0.60 per cent.
Tata Consumer Products:Q3 consolidated net profit for Tata Consumer Products was Rs 299 crore, down from Rs 315 crore Y-o-Y, and in line with estimates of Rs 311 crore. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 4,440 crore, compared to Rs 3,804 crore Y-o-Y, and slightly above estimates of Rs 4,432 crore. Ebitda for the quarter was Rs 564 crore, compared to Rs 571 crore Y-o-Y, and in line with estimates of Rs 565 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 12.69 per cent, compared to 15.01 per cent Y-o-Y. Full list here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint flat start for Sensex, Nifty
The key benchmark indices, Sensex, Nifty are poised to have flat start, indicated GIFT Nifty futures, as they quoted just 19 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,437 level.
On Thursday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bulls with the BSE Sensex closing 226 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 76,759.81 while the Nifty50 settled at 23,249.50, rising 86 points or 0.90 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
Asia markets mostly rose on Friday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was ahead by 0.07 per cent, while the broader Topix index rose 0.04 per cent.
South Korean were lower by 1.04 per cent, opening after a four-day break, while the small-cap Kosdaq lost 0.55 per cent. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.38 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 0.14 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market settles higher on Thursday
US stocks ended higher on Thursday as investors digested a stack of key earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 rose about 0.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added about 0.25 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
