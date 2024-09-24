Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / AstraZeneca Pharma receives nod for cancer drug Durvalumab; stock soars 12%

AstraZeneca Pharma receives nod for cancer drug Durvalumab; stock soars 12%

The uptick in AstraZeneca share price came after the company announced that it has received permission to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL sol from CDSO.

drugs, pharma sector
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 10:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
AstraZeneca Pharma stocks rally: Stocks of pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Pharma were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. The stock of AstraZeneca surged up to 11.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 7,549.95 per share. 

Meanwhile, the stock’s 52-week high is 7,550 per share. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The uptick in AstraZeneca share price came after the company announced that it has received permission to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL solution for infusion (Imfinzi) from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India.

In an exchange filing, AstraZeneca Pharma said, “This is to inform that AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received permission to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL solution for infusion (Imfinzi) from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India.”

Durvalumab (IMFINZI) in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by IMFINZI as monotherapy after surgery, is indicated for the treatment of patients with resectable (tumours 4 cm and/or node positive) NSCLC and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements, the company said.  

The receipt of this permission will pave the way for the launch of Durvalumab 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL solution for infusion (Imfinzi) in India for the specified additional indication, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals, if any, the company added.

More From This Section

Western Carriers makes sluggish debut, lists at 1% discount on BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks hit record, Sensex at 85,000, Nifty tests 26,000, Metal up 2%

Premium

Strong content pipeline, asset light model to drive gains for PVR Inox

Stocks To Watch: Adani Power, Vodafone Idea, PNB, Reliance Power, V2 Retail

Market today: GIFT Nifty tops 26k, China rate cut, Northern Arc IPO listing


AstraZeneca is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, formed in 1999 through the merger of Sweden's Astra AB and Britain's Zeneca Group. 

The company is dedicated to developing and selling innovative medicines across various therapeutic areas, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal issues, infections, neuroscience, respiratory conditions, and inflammation.

With a major presence in India for 45 years, AstraZeneca employs over 3,800 people in the country. 

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (AZPIL) oversees manufacturing, sales, and marketing operations, while the company also gained global recognition for its role in developing the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Leveraging data science and artificial intelligence, AstraZeneca claims to enhance the success rates and efficiency of its research and development processes.

The market capitalisation of AstraZeneca Pharma is Rs 18,837.50 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE500 category.

At 10:10 AM, stocks of AstraZeneca were trading 11.69 per cent higher at Rs 7,535 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.07 per cent higher at 84,985.40 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Max Healthcare market cap tops Rs 1 trillion; shares rally 1% in 1 month

Arkade Developers shares make strong debut, list at 37% premium on bourses

Northern Arc Capital makes stellar debut, lists at 33% premium on BSE, NSE

GR Infra shares climb 6% on emerging lowest bidder for project of Rs 904 cr

Firstsource Solutions shares gain 3% after arm buys Ascensos for GBP 42 mn

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMARKETS TODAYIndian equitiesS&P BSE SensexNifty50AstraZenecaPharma stocksPharma sector

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story