Atul Auto zooms 13% on posting strong Q3 numbers; PAT up 98% YoY

Atul Auto shares jumped 12.9 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹504 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced healthy Q3FY26 results.

At 12:09 PM, Atul Auto’s share price was trading 12.53 per cent higher on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.49 per cent at 83,985.98.

Its revenue from operations on a consolidated basis came in at ₹230.86 crore, as compared to ₹194.99 crore Y-o-Y, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y.

That apart, Atul Auto witnessed a significant uptick in its January 2026 performance, driven primarily by robust demand in its domestic three-wheeler internal combustion engine (ICE) category. Total sales for the month, including exports, surged 30 per cent to 3,606 units. On a financial year-to-date (YTD) basis for FY26, combined sales grew by 12.3 per cent. In the domestic market, the company’s ICE three-wheeler segment recorded a 40.82 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, with sales reaching 2,301 units compared to 1,634 units in January 2025. The electric vehicle (EV) portfolio showed mixed results: L3 sales grew marginally by 3.47 per cent to 537 units, while L5 sales saw a sharp decline of 53.78 per cent to 104 units. Overall domestic volumes for January rose 23.72 per cent to 2,942 units.