JK Tyre and Industries jumps 7%, hits all-time high on posting strong Q3

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3FY26 numbers on Friday, after market hours. Brokerages believe the company posted modest numbers.

Its revenue from operations on a consolidated basis came in at ₹4,222.96 crore, as compared to ₹3673.68 crore Y-o-Y.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of the company came in at ₹583 crore, as compared to ₹335 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin came in at 13.8 per cent, as compared to 9.1 per cent a year ago.

Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director, said, “JK Tyre delivered a robust performance in Q3, on the back of healthy automobile demand supported by goods and services tax (GST)-led reforms, festive season momentum, and positive rural sentiments. Strong traction across both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and replacement segments once again underscores customers’ enduring trust in the JK Tyre brand.”