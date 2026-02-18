Aurionpro Solutions shares jumps 6% on bagging data centre project

Aurionpro Solutions shares jumped 5.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹985.55 per share. At 10:57 AM, Aurionpro Solutions’ share price was trading 4.52 per cent higher at ₹975.85 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 83,316.71.

The buying on the counter came after the company announced a significant order win from a reputed global data centre developer and operator, strengthening its positioning as an end-to-end data centre solutions provider.

In a press release filed with exchanges, the company said the engagement was secured from a long-standing global client and will be implemented over the next three quarters. The scope includes the design and execution of a brownfield data centre facility in Mumbai, covering engineering and construction services, along with integrated testing and commissioning.

Aurionpro said the project will be delivered to global colocation standards within a live operational campus environment, underscoring its ability to execute complex infrastructure programs. Commenting on the win, Bhaskar Bhattacharya, EVP & head – enterprise business, said India's data centre market is at an inflection point, driven by hyperscaler expansion, AI workload requirements, and sovereign infrastructure mandates, adding that demand for proven execution partners has increased. Aurionpro also cited a CBRE report stating that Mumbai leads India's data centre market, accounting for 53 per cent of the country's total operational capacity.