Home / Markets / News / Authum Investment sells JSW Energy shares for Rs 552 cr via open market

Authum Investment sells JSW Energy shares for Rs 552 cr via open market

Authum Investment & Infrastructure on Monday offloaded shares of JSW Energy for Rs 552 crore through an open market transaction.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Authum Investment & Infrastructure on Monday offloaded shares of JSW Energy for Rs 552 crore through an open market transaction.

Authum is a BSE-listed and registered NBFC in the business of investment in shares and securities.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Authum Investment & Infrastructure sold 1,60,00,000 shares, amounting to a 0.97 per cent stake in JSW Energy.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 345 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 552 crore.

Meanwhile, GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund acquired more than 1.19 crore shares of JSW Energy at the same price, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 411 crore.

Details of the other buyers could not be ascertained.

Shares of JSW Energy gained 1 per cent to close at Rs 345.10 apiece on the BSE.

Last month, JSW Energy reported over 48 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 290 crore in the April-June quarter due to the one-time impact of non-operational expenses of the recent Mytrah buyout and Ind-Barath 700 MW thermal plant deal under the insolvency route.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 560 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Also Read

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

JSW Steel to invest $145 mn to upgrade operations in USA manufacturing

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Regulator Sebi proposes easier norms for voluntary delisting mechanism

Sebi exempts two trusts from making open offer to Linc's shareholders

Sebi proposes alternate mechanism to delist shares from stock exchanges

E-commerce retailer Nykaa's stock declines the most in nine months

Global currency markets stabalises after yen hits lowest level since Nov

Topics :JSW EnergyStake saleopen market operations

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story