Auto shares trades weak: M&M, TVS, Ashok Leyland down up to 4%; here's why

Shares of automobiles and its related companies were under pressure with the Nifty Auto index falling 2 per cent on profit booking due to higher crude prices. In the past two trading days, the auto index has declined nearly 3 per cent. In April, the Nifty Auto index rallied 12 per cent till Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Provided there is sustained reopening of Strait of Hormuz by the end of April, the brokerage firm expects Brent price to average at $95/b for April-June 2026. In this scenario, we estimate the Brent price will average at $82/b for FY27.

In the most damaging scenario - where a prolonged stalemate leads to an extended standoff, such that sustained reopening of Strait of Hormuz is only by end of July - Brent could average $120/b in Apr–Jun’26, with FY27E averaging $98/b. We see this scenario to be least likely, it added.

While demand momentum has remained healthy in March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), there are clear headwinds emerging for the sector given the ongoing geopolitical turmoil in West Asia, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research.

While most of the large companies (both OEMs and ancillaries) are managing gas supplies at their end very well so far (as well as their supply chain), there is no certainty that they would continue to do so in the coming months if this situation persists, the brokerage firm said in automobiles sector report.