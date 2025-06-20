Axiscades Technologies share jumps 5%, hits all-time high today; here's why

Axiscades Technologies share price: Axiscades Technologies shares were in demand on Friday, June 20, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 4.67 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹ 1,479 per share.

₹ 1,460 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent higher at 81,703.22 levels. At 9:50 AM, Axiscades Technologies shares were trading 3.33 per cent higher at1,460 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent higher at 81,703.22 levels.

Why did Axiscades Technologies shares rise today?

Shares of Axiscades Technologies surged today after the company signed two major international agreements aimed at boosting its presence in the aerospace, defence, and space technology sectors.

The first boost came from a collaboration with Indra, a Spanish defence and technology major.

The partnership aims to manufacture several of Indra’s aerospace and defence systems in India, including Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) and countermeasure systems designed to protect aircraft from missile threats such as MANPADS. This alliance not only enhances Indra’s global manufacturing footprint but also strengthens India’s defence production capabilities under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Both companies are also exploring future collaborations in Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) solutions and key DRDO programmes, including MRMR and MMMA. Separately, on June 19, Axiscades Technologies entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aldoria, a leading European firm specialising in Space Surveillance and Situational Awareness (SSA).

Announced at the 2025 Paris Air Show, the partnership aims to strengthen India’s space capabilities by jointly developing software and integrated systems for orbital monitoring and collision avoidance. As part of the MoU, both companies will explore opportunities for high-level data integration and system alignment to deliver advanced SSA solutions that enhance India’s space safety, security, and sovereignty. The collaboration also involves the exchange of selective technical insights to ensure compatibility with India’s evolving space ecosystem. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, June 20: HDFC Bk, Nestle, Concor, Sai Life Sciences Following five months of discussions with ISRO and ISTRAC, Axiscades Technologies and Aldoria formalised this partnership to address growing needs in the space domain. The two firms will also work on scalable, end-to-end solutions designed to improve situational awareness in orbit—marking a major step toward building robust space infrastructure for the future.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Sampath Ravinarayanan, chairman, Axiscades Technologies, said, “India’s growing constellation of space assets demands robust, indigenous SSA systems. Our collaboration with Aldoria marks an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing India's space ambitions with the best technology solutions available. We aspire to contribute and create a safe and sustainable space environment by combining our engineering expertise with Aldoria's pioneering role in space surveillance. Strategic space capabilities are essential for national security and long-term space exploration, and this alliance is a step toward enabling them.” About Axiscades Technologies Axiscades Technologies is among the leading technology and product engineering companies with over 25 years of expertise in aerospace, defence, and electronic systems & industrial automation (ESAI). The company provides end-to-end solutions—from conceptual design to manufacturing and certification—making it a trusted partner for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide.