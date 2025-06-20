Stocks to Watch today, June 20: Indian equities are poised for a flat start as speculation over potential US intervention in West Asia has grabbed the market's attention. Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were down 14 points at 24,789.

On Thursday, reportedly, Israel bombed nuclear targets in Iran and Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel after hitting an Israeli hospital overnight , as a week-old air war escalated with no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.

Global markets were mixed post the developments. On the Asia-Pacific front, last checked, mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.18 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.23 per cent, Japan's Nikkei flat, and Australia's ASX 200 down 0.38 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE TODAY Overnight, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 154 points, or 0.3 per cent. Nasdaq 100 futures ticked down 0.2 per cent, while S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 per cent. Regular trading was closed in the US on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday. Here is a list of stocks to watch today, Friday, June 20, 2025: Block deal alert: Sai Life Sciences: Reportedly, TPG Asia is likely to sell 6 per cent stake through block deals at a floor price of ₹710 per share at a discount of 2.5 per cent from current market price (CMP). The offer size of the deal at ₹887.8 crore.

HDFC Bank: Non-banking arm unit of HDFC Bank, Non-banking arm unit of HDFC Bank, HDB Financial Services has fixed its initial public offering's (IPO's) price band at ₹700 to ₹740 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Consequently, the minimum bid lot for the IPO has been fixed at 20 shares and applications may be made in multiples of 20 thereafter. HDB Financial Services IPO will open on June 25, 2025, and will conclude on June 27. Nestle India: The board is scheduled to The board is scheduled to consider a bonus share issue on June 26 . Meanwhile, Nestle and IndusInd Bank will be removed from the BSE Sensex on June 23 as part of the index's rebalancing. They will be replaced by Trent and Bharat Electronics, both gaining visibility after their inclusion in the Nifty 50, adding momentum to index-linked fund interest.

Container Corporation of India: Concor has set July 4, 2025, as the record date for its 1:4 bonus share issue. Hindustan Aeronautics: HAL's board is set to mull final dividend for FY25 on June 27. Kaynes Technology India: The company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) at a floor price of ₹5,625.75 per share. ITD Cementation: The company has secured two new contracts worth ₹960 crore. Ashoka Buildcon: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Government of Guyana, Public Works Department for a project worth $67 million. LTIMindtree: The company has announced the launch of its new business, BlueVerse, an integrated AI platform that helps businesses fast-track their AI transformation journeys.

HCL Technologies: The company has been roped in by Just Energy, a major US energy retailer, to overhaul its customer operations and enterprise systems. Maruti Suzuki: The auto company has The auto company has stocks of rare earth magnets imported from China that will last only until the end of July. The company will prepare a contingency plan, including exploring alternatives if the ongoing issue remains unresolved by then. TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has clarified at its 30th annual general meeting (AGM) that the company is not under investigation in relation to the recent cyber breach at one of its largest retail clients, Marks & Spencer.

Wipro: The IT company has leased 3.87 lakh square feet (sq ft) of office space at Mindspace Business Park in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for a tenure of 10 years, according to lease-related documents provided by Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm. Mastek: The digital engineering and cloud transformation partner, announced the launch of ADOPT.AI, a comprehensive suite of AI solutions and services aimed at accelerating AI innovation and driving enterprise-wide AI adoption. Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Group’s workspace brand, BuzzWorks, signed up for a 24,000 sq. ft. workspace at Auro Orbit, HITEC City. Uno Minda: The company's board approved the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility for aluminium die casting in Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) Maharashtra. The project involves a total planned capital investment of approximately ₹210 crore, to be implemented in a phased manner over the next five years.