Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Eppeltone Engineer is expected to be finalised today, Friday, June 20, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Eppeltone Engineer, which closed its three-day subscription window on Thursday, June 19, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed nearly 296 times, according to data available on the NSE.
Here’s how to check the Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotment status online
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotment status online:
The SME offering, valued at around ₹41.75 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.26 million equity shares without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The public issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, June 17, 2025, to Thursday, June 19, 2025. It was priced in the range of ₹125–128 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares.
Skyline Financial Services is serving as the registrar, while Expert Global Consultants acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.
Eppeltone Engineers plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for working capital requirements and funding capital expenditure towards the installation of additional machinery at the factory. The company will further utilise the proceeds for general corporate purposes as well as for issue expenses.
Shares of Eppeltone Engineer were commanding a solid premium in the grey markets on Friday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, Eppeltone Engineers shares were quoted at around ₹203 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹75 or 58.59 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
Shares of Eppeltone Engineer are tentatively expected to list on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The current GMP trend suggests a solid listing for the company’s shares. Should the current grey market trends sustain, Eppeltone shares may yield a return of over 58 per cent to allotted shareholders. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for assessing the company’s actual market performance.
About Eppeltone Engineer
Founded in 1977, Eppeltone Engineers specialises in manufacturing electronic energy meters, including smart meters, and power conditioning devices. The company offers a diverse range of products, including UPS systems, chargers, and energy management solutions. Eppeltone Engineers operates in the B2B segment, serving government entities and private sector companies across various industries. The company has a 36,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and supporting units in Noida and Okhla.
