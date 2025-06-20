Looking for short-term F&O trade? Check this 'Bull Spread' on Eicher Motors

Buy EICHER MOTORS (June 26 expiry) 5,500 CALL at ₹58 & simultaneously sell 5,600 CALL at ₹25₹

Lot Size: 175

Cost of strategy: ₹33 (₹5,775 per strategy)

Maximum profit: ₹11,725 if EICHER MOTORS share price closes at or above ₹5,600 on June 26

expiry

Breakeven Point: ₹5,533

Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 2.03

Approx margin required: ₹34,000

Rationale:

>> Long build up was seen in Eicher Motors Futures on Thursday, where the open interest rose by 2 per cent while the share price gained 1.86 per cent.

>> The short-term trend of Eicher Motors stock is strong as the stock price is placed above its 5,11, and 20 day EMA.

>> Eicher Motor share price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart with higher volumes.

>> RSI oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.