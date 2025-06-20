Home / Markets / News / Looking for short-term F&O trade? Check this 'Bull Spread' on Eicher Motors

Looking for short-term F&O trade? Check this 'Bull Spread' on Eicher Motors

Long build up was seen in Eicher Motors Futures on Thursday, where the open interest rose by 2 per cent while the share price gained 1.86 per cent

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield
Eicher Motor share price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline
Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:01 AM IST
BULL SPREAD Strategy on EICHER MOTORS

 
Buy EICHER MOTORS (June 26 expiry) 5,500 CALL at ₹58 & simultaneously sell 5,600 CALL at ₹25₹
 
Lot Size: 175
 
Cost of strategy: ₹33 (₹5,775 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit: ₹11,725 if EICHER MOTORS share price closes at or above ₹5,600 on June 26
expiry
 
Breakeven Point: ₹5,533

Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 2.03
 
Approx margin required: ₹34,000
 
Rationale:
 
>> Long build up was seen in Eicher Motors Futures on Thursday, where the open interest rose by 2 per cent while the share price gained 1.86 per cent.
 
>> The short-term trend of Eicher Motors stock is strong as the stock price is placed above its 5,11, and 20 day EMA.
 
>> Eicher Motor share price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart with higher volumes.
 
>> RSI oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
   
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
 
Disclaimer:  Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

