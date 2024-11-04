Bajaj Auto share drops 5% as domestic sales in October falls 8% YoY

Bajaj Auto share price: Two wheeler behemoth Bajaj Auto shares slipped in trade on Monday, November 04, 2024.

The fall in Bajaj Auto share price came on the back of weak domestic sales, which tanked 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 3,03,831 units in October 2024, from 3,29,618 units in October last year.

Overall, Bajaj Auto’s total sales gained 1.7 per cent annually to 4,79,707 units, as opposed to 4,71,188 units in October 2023.

Meanwhile, two wheeler (2W) sales rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 4,14,372 units in October 2024, from 4,08,144 units in October 2023.

Similarly, 3W sales jumped 4 per cent annually to 65,355 units in October 2024.

Additionally, exports zoomed 24 per cent annually to 1,75,876 units in October 2024, from 1,41,570 units in the same month last year.

On a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis, total sales surged 10 per cent to 28,03,267 units, from 25,52,548 during the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto Q2 results

Bajaj Auto announced its September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) results on October 16, 2024. The company’s consolidated profit after tax plunged 31 per cent annually to Rs 1,385 crore, from Rs 2,020 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24).

Bajaj Auto’s total revenue from operations, meanwhile, jumped to Rs 13,247 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 10,838 crore in Q2FY24. The company standalone PAT jumped 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,005 crore, as against Rs 1,836 crore in Q2FY24. READ MORE

About Bajaj Auto

Established in 1945, Bajaj Auto is an automotive manufacturing company. The company is headquartered in Pune. It manufactures motorcycles, scooters and auto rickshaws.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Auto is Rs 2,63,334.34, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.

At 10:27 AM, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 4.54 per cent lower at Rs 9,429.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.37 per cent lower at 78,629.25 levels.