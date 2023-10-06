Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Fin up 3% as nod for Rs10,000 cr fund raise; here's what analysts say

Bajaj Fin up 3% as nod for Rs10,000 cr fund raise; here's what analysts say

This capital raise could then be a tacit acknowledgment that Bajaj Finance is readying its capital ammunition for how the competitive landscape is going to evolve over next few years, said analyst.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Bajaj Finance hit a record high of Rs 8,122, gaining 3.5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the non-banking financial company on Thursday received its board’s approval to raise Rs 10,000 crore capital through qualified institutions placement (QIP) and the preferential issue of shares.

The board approved capital raising of around Rs 10,000 crore, which includes raising Rs 8,800 crores through QIP route. Further, the board also approved preferential issue of up to 1.55 million warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares to the promoter, Bajaj Finserv for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,200 crore.

This will be the fourth fundraising by the company by way of QIP in the last eight years. Last it raised Rs 8,500 crore in November 2019, and before that, Rs 4,500 crore in September 2017 and Rs 1,400 crore in June 2015.

Bajaj Finance is one of India’s largest NBFCs for consumer finance with a wide product portfolio comprising of loans for two-wheelers, consumer durables, housing, and small businesses among others.

Such capital raising will strengthen balance sheet for future growth, subject to approval from shareholders, according to analysts.

Bajaj Finance expects its asset under management (AUM) growth to be robust at 29-31 per cent for FY24 vs 25-27 per cent as indicated earlier. Similarly, buoyant growth in the existing segments along with the new products (microfinance, new auto financing and tractor financing) scaling up and contributing to medium-to-long term growth should keep overall AUM growth robust. Analysts at Axis Direct expect Bajaj Finance to register a ~28 per cent CAGR AUM growth over FY23-25E.

The recent announcement of fund raise despite the company having a healthy Tier I capital of ~23 per cent, hints at the company gearing up to achieve its long term growth ambitions. Post fund raise, Bajaj Finance will remain well positioned to deliver a robust RoE of ~21 per cent plus over the medium term vs our current estimates of 23-24.5 per cent, the brokerage firm said.

Bajaj Finance is gradually & granularly switching from a mass affluent to a mass enabler franchise with deepening reach & diversified offerings. BAF has a physical presence in ~3,828 locations (+95 in 1QFY24) and over 167K active distribution points.

The company has aggressively added ground force during Q1FY24 (~3,420 employees added in Q1) to accelerate growth further. Bajaj Finance (organically and without being a bank) intends a customer franchise of ~120m (~22 per cent CAGR) with ~2.5 per cent of India’s credit market share, according to analysts at InCred Equities.

On Bajaj Finance’s fund raising plan, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, while we still do not have finer details on the game-plan of Jio Financial, it has plans to initially foray into consumer and merchant lending. Some of the channel checks suggest that Jio Financial has already started consumer lending pilots in consumer durable/ lifestyle stores owned by Reliance.

This capital raise could then be a tacit acknowledgment that Bajaj Finance is readying its capital ammunition for how the competitive landscape is going to evolve over the next few years, the brokerage firm said.


Also Read

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Net profit jumps 48.3% YoY to Rs 1,942.63 crore

Is Bajaj Fin preparing to fight Jio Fin with fund raise? Analysts weigh in

Bajaj Finance to raise Rs 10,000 crore via QIP, preferential issue

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Kalyan Jewellers trades near record high, up 11% on strong Q2 biz update

Quick Heal soars 36% in 6 days after Sequoia Capital offloads entire stake

Rate sensitive shares trade firm as RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged

Valiant Labs freezes at upper circuit on debut; up 22% over issue price

EMS hits new high, soars 16% in 2 days; commands 46% premium to issue price

Topics :Buzzing stocksBajaj FinanceBajaj Finservfund raisingstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story