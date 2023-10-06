Valiant Labs freezes at upper circuit on debut; up 22% over issue price

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart said that the positive response to the IPO could be due to the company's improving financial performance, experienced promoters, and fair IPO price.

"However, investors should carefully consider related risks as well, like the company's single-product focus, dependence on a limited number of suppliers and customers, and the competitive industry. Thus, investors are advised to book profits and exit their positions, but those who want to hold for the long term should keep a stop loss at 150.", Shivani added.

Valiant Laboratories made a good debut on the bourses, with shares of commodity chemicals company listed at Rs 162.15, a 16 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 140 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday. The stock listed at Rs 161, a 15 per cent premium to its issue price on the BSE.Post listing, at 10:03 AM; shares of Valiant Labs were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 170.25, up 22 per cent over its issue price. The stock was frozen 5 per cent higher from the opening price at Rs 169.05 on the BSE. A combined 3.3 million equity shares had changed hands. There were pending buy orders for around 1 million shares on the NSE and BSE.The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing firm had received 29.76 times subscription. The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 73.64 times while the quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) received 20.83 times subscription. Retail individual investors portion was subscribed 16.06 times.Proceeds of the issue will be utilised to set up a manufacturing facility for speciality chemicals in Gujarat through its subsidiary -- Valiant Advanced Sciences Private Ltd -- and to meet the working capital requirements of the subsidiary company.Valiant Labs is an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or bulk drug manufacturing company with its focus on manufacturing paracetamol, used in the treatment of headaches, muscle aches, arthritis, backache, toothache, cold, and fever.Going forward, the paracetamol API industry is expected to clock a CAGR of 5-7 per cent between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2027, largely driven by the demand from domestic formulation manufacturers as well as export markets.The company intends to enhance its presence in international geographies, including regulated markets where its strategy is primarily to become the preferred supplier of Paracetamol API to pharmaceutical companies. In terms of revenue mix, the domestic market contributes 99.61 per cent to total revenue in FY2023 and exports 0.39 per cent.The company is venturing into speciality chemicals because of its varied applications in agrochemical, pharma intermediary, dyes, pigments, food and fragrance industries. Production and supply of speciality chemicals through its Proposed Facility in Gujarat will diversify its revenue and increase growth.The company’s balance sheet strength, high ROCE, positive operating cash flows, shorter debtor holding period, enable the company to fund its strategic initiatives, pursue opportunities for growth and better manage unanticipated cash flow variations, Valiant Labs said in Red Herring Prospectus.The company is reducing its dependence on import of raw materials. The company imports Para Amino Phenol, being raw material for manufacturing of Paracetamol from China and Cambodia. Its percentage of imports to total purchase fell from 74.86 per cent in FY21 to 11.87 per cent in FY2023.However, the company is dependent on sales from single product (paracetamol) for its revenue. Any changes to the paracetamol API industry or product demand will adversely affect its business.