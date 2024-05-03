Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, Mazagon Dock among 6 buzzing stocks to watch today

That apart, YES Bank, Mazagon Dock, and MOIL could be among the key stock movers of the day on the back of various news flow.
Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to see sharp moves on Friday, May 3:
Bajaj Finance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on Bajaj Finance's two products 'eCOM' and online digital 'Insta EMI Card', with immediate effect.
Indian Energy Exchange: The electricity exchange achieved an overall volume of 9,044 million units (MU) in April 2024, growing 14.1 percent over a year-ago month.
DCX Systems: The company has entered into a supply and services agreement with Israel Aerospace India Services Private Limited.