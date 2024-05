Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, Mazagon Dock among 6 buzzing stocks to watch today

The Indian equity markets are looking to start gap-up on Friday, May 3. The upmove, apart from global cues, may be led by Bajaj Finance.That apart, YES Bank , Mazagon Dock, and MOIL could be among the key stock movers of the day on the back of various news flow.The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on Bajaj Finance's two products 'eCOM' and online digital 'Insta EMI Card', with immediate effect.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: It has won an international shipbuilding contract valued at $42 million for the construction of three hybrid-powered vessels.

: US-based Carlyle Group will likely sell its 2 per cent stake in YES Bank via block deal today. The size of the deal is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore.

