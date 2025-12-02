Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Housing Finance slumps 9% after large trades; check all details here

Bajaj Housing Finance slumps 9% after large trades; check all details here

A1 10:20 AM, Bajaj Housing Finance share price was trading 7.37 per cent lower at ₹96.8 per share on BSE.

Bajaj Housing Finance share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bajaj Housing Finance shares slipped 9.1 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹94.9 per share. The stock hovered near its lower circuit at ₹94.05 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after large trades. On BSE, at 10:20 AM, 39.9 million shares changed hands. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 335.8 million shares were traded. 
 
Around the same time, Bajaj Housing Finance share price was trading 7.37 per cent lower at ₹96.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.45 per cent at 85,254.58.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹80,073.74 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹147.7  and 52-week low was at ₹94.9.    Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance shares were trading 0.35 per cent higher at ₹1,024.1 per share. 

Bajaj Housing Finance block deal details

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 219.9 million shares or 2.6 per cent changed hands through multiple block deals. The buyers and sellers of the deals were not known. 
  Meanwhile, the company’s promoter, Bajaj Finance, had proposed to offload two per cent equity through open market transactions, according to an exchange filing.
 
This sale is being done to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations regarding minimum public shareholding, according to the filing.
 
“Out of the total share capital held, the seller proposes to divest up to 2 per cent of its equity share capital of the company, not exceeding in aggregate up to 166,600,000 shares in one or more tranches,” the filing read.
 
Bajaj Finance held 7,39,10,03,845 equity shares aggregating 88.7 per cent of the total paid up capital as on December 1, 2025. 
 
Bajaj Finance Limited and Bajaj Finserv Limited (also part of the promoter group) have provided undertakings stating they will not buy Bajaj Housing Finance shares in the open market on the days Bajaj Finance is selling them for this purpose.
 
"We, Bajaj Finance Limited, the promoter of the company and on behalf of the other promoters group, state that we shall not buy any shares in the open market on the dates on which the Equity Shares of the Company are being sold by Bajaj Finance Limited for the purpose of achieving minimum public shareholding requirements,” the filing read. 
 
"We, Bajaj Finserv Limited, the promoter of the company and on behalf of the other promoter group,state that we shall not buy any shares in the open market on the dates on which the EquityShares of the Company are being sold by Bajaj Finance Limited for the purpose of achieving minimum public shareholding requirements,” the filing read. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mindspace REIT's acquisition value-accretive, says Nuvama; retains 'Buy'

Nomura sees re-rating potential in Indian Banks; Axis, ICICI, SBI top picks

Voltamp Transformers gets 'Buy' call from Nuvama; 29% upside seen

Stocks to Buy: Analyst recommends ICICI Bank, Gravita India; check target

Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, LIC, HUL, NMDC

Topics :Bajaj Housing Finance LimitedBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story