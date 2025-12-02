Bajaj Housing Finance slumps 9% after large trades; check all details here

Bajaj Housing Finance shares slipped 9.1 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹94.9 per share. The stock hovered near its lower circuit at ₹94.05 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after large trades. On BSE, at 10:20 AM, 39.9 million shares changed hands. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 335.8 million shares were traded.

Around the same time, Bajaj Housing Finance share price was trading 7.37 per cent lower at ₹96.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.45 per cent at 85,254.58.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance shares were trading 0.35 per cent higher at ₹1,024.1 per share. Bajaj Housing Finance block deal details According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 219.9 million shares or 2.6 per cent changed hands through multiple block deals. The buyers and sellers of the deals were not known. Meanwhile, the company's promoter, Bajaj Finance, had proposed to offload two per cent equity through open market transactions, according to an exchange filing. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹80,073.74 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹147.7 and 52-week low was at ₹94.9.

This sale is being done to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations regarding minimum public shareholding, according to the filing. “Out of the total share capital held, the seller proposes to divest up to 2 per cent of its equity share capital of the company, not exceeding in aggregate up to 166,600,000 shares in one or more tranches,” the filing read. Bajaj Finance held 7,39,10,03,845 equity shares aggregating 88.7 per cent of the total paid up capital as on December 1, 2025. Bajaj Finance Limited and Bajaj Finserv Limited (also part of the promoter group) have provided undertakings stating they will not buy Bajaj Housing Finance shares in the open market on the days Bajaj Finance is selling them for this purpose.