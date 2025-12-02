Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, LIC, HUL, NMDC

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, December 2, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to start Tuesday’s trading session on a lacklustre note amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a muted start for the benchmarks. Market sentiment is also likely to be influenced by the weekly expiry of Nifty derivatives today.

At 06:54 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 26,340, higher by merely 6 points, hinting at a subdued start for domestic equities. Market sentiment is likely to be influenced by the weekly expiry of Nifty derivatives today. On the data front, investors will eye CPI and unemployment data from the Euro area, consumer confidence data from Japan, and total vehicle sales data for November from the US.

Markets across the broader Asia-Pacific region mostly advanced on Tuesday, even as Wall Street slipped overnight following a crypto-driven dent in market sentiment. South Korean automakers led gains after US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed that reduced US auto tariffs—lowered to 15 per cent—would take effect retroactively from November 1. The Kospi climbed 1.02 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.12 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.25 per cent. Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices finished modestly lower on Monday as rising Treasury yields and data showing tariffs continuing to weigh on the manufacturing sector pressured equities. Investors are now turning their focus to next week's Federal Reserve policy announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.90 per cent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.53 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.38 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today's session: Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani–led Reliance Industries has announced that a composite scheme of arrangement involving Reliance Retail Limited (RRL), Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), and Tira Beauty Limited—set to be renamed as the new RCPL—has come into effect from December 1, 2025. With the scheme becoming operational, RCPL stands dissolved from the same date. Tech Mahindra: The company has announced that the Boards of Directors have cleared a proposal to merge LCC North Central Europe B.V. with LCC Europe B.V., both wholly owned step-down subsidiaries. The transaction, which carries an appointed date of April 1, 2025, remains subject to regulatory approvals in the jurisdiction of incorporation. Post-merger, LCC North Central Europe B.V. will cease to be a wholly owned subsidiary and, consequently, will no longer be a step-down unit of Tech Mahindra. Bank of Maharashtra: The Centre plans to sell up to a 6 per cent stake in the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) this week through an offer for sale (OFS), the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said on Monday. The sale opens for non-retail investors on Tuesday, while retail investors can place bids on Wednesday.

Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters registered continued post-festive growth momentum with dispatches of 604,490 units in November 2025, marking 31% YoY growth, the company said in a release. Hindalco Industries: The company has completed the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in EMMRL, a wholly owned subsidiary of EMIL, on December 1, 2025, consequently making EMMRL a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with effect from December 1, 2025. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): Ramakrishnan Chander has taken charge as Managing Director of the Corporation on December 1, 2025. Following his appointment, he ceases to be Executive Director (Investment – Front Office) and Chief Investment Officer of the Corporation.

Hindustan Unilever: The company’s board has approved the appointment of Vandana Suri as Executive Director, Home Care, and General Manager, India – Home Care Business Unit, as well as a member of the Management Committee, effective January 1, 2026. NMDC: NMDC has announced its provisional production and sales of iron ore up to November 2025 for FY 2025–26. Monthly total production stood at 5.01 MT, monthly total sales at 4.17 MT, while cumulative production rose to 31.48 MT and cumulative sales reached 30.28 MT. Vedant Fashions: The company has received an Order-in-Original dated November 20, 2025, from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of CGST, Division X, Mumbai West, regarding the appropriation of ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) amounting to ₹1,73,471 (already paid/reversed earlier), recovery of applicable interest, and penalties of ₹1,73,471 under GST laws, along with penalties of ₹50,000 for IGST, ₹25,000 for CGST, and ₹25,000 for SGST.