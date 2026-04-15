Balanced advantage funds ramp up equity exposure as valuations ease

A few schemes, such as Edelweiss BAF, follow a different approach. The scheme adopts a pro-cyclical model — increasing equity exposure in rising markets and reducing it when markets weaken. In March, its net equity exposure stood at 45 per cent, a 12-month low.

“Amid all the fear and gloom, the silver lining has been a decent moderation in valuations. Indian equities had been significantly underperforming emerging market peers for the past six quarters even before the current crisis. Sensex price-to-earnings (PE) multiple is now back to longer-term averages while our preferred valuation gauge that measures earnings yield as a relative spread to bond yields has moderated further. This comes as equity declines more than offset the sharp increase in bond yields,” SBI MF stated in its latest outlook.